Mitch McConnell gives health update, shares photo from hospital; 'Was briefly unconscious, had mild pneumonia'

After weeks of questions about his health and absence from the Senate, Mitch McConnell has finally spoken publicly about the medical incident that led to his hospitalization. The 84-year-old Republican senator from Kentucky shared his first public photo since stepping away from Washington, appearing alongside his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Mitch McConnell shares health update: 'Was briefly unconscious' (Credit: Mitch McConnell office)

In a statement addressed to Kentucky residents, McConnell revealed that he briefly lost consciousness after a fall last month and was taken to the hospital. He also disclosed that doctors later diagnosed him with a mild case of pneumonia while he was receiving treatment.

According to McConnell, doctors ruled out several serious conditions that many people had feared could be behind his hospitalization. He said medical tests showed he had not suffered a stroke, heart attack, concussion, tumor or hemorrhage. The senator added that he continues to undergo testing as doctors work to determine exactly what caused him to lose consciousness. The update was released four weeks after he disappeared from public view, according to the Daily Mail.

Mitch McConnell's health update In his message, McConnell thanked Kentuckians for their support while acknowledging that many had been seeking answers about his health.

“To my fellow Kentuckians,” he wrote, “when you elected me to a seventh term and made me our Commonwealth's longest serving Senator, you did so trusting that I'd keep showing up to fight for you every day.”

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He also admitted that discussing personal health issues does not come naturally to him.

“You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older,” McConnell said. “Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct - I can't help it.”

The longtime senator then explained what happened. McConnell said he has lived with mobility challenges since surviving childhood polio and that managing those difficulties has become harder with age. He revealed that a fall last month led to his hospitalization.

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn't break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages,” he said.

“But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital.”

Mitch McConnell's recovery is ongoing While receiving treatment, McConnell said doctors discovered he had developed a mild case of pneumonia.

The senator said he has followed medical advice throughout his recovery and continues to cooperate with doctors as they search for answers.

“I can assure you that I've been a good patient,” he wrote. “At my age, I tend to do what my doctors tell me to do.”

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McConnell added that he has undergone extensive testing and remains focused on recovering as quickly as possible. He also revealed that his condition has improved enough for him to leave the hospital, though doctors are still evaluating what may have caused the episode.

The statement marks McConnell’s first detailed public update since the health scare that kept him away from the Senate for nearly a month.