Mitch McConnell ‘preparing’ to resume Senate duties amid health concerns: Scott Jennings says ‘he was meeting with…’

Political analyst Scott Jennings has said that the ailing Senator Mitch McConnell is getting ready to return to his duties. Scott Jennings reports that ailing Senator Mitch McConnell is preparing to return, despite health concerns following hospitalization. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

McConnell, who serves as the senior U.S. senator from Kentucky, was hospitalized on June 14, as reported by his spokesperson. However, concerns regarding his health have intensified following the release of emergency dispatch audio related to a call made to the senator's residence.

Mitch McConnell health: Scott Jennings gives update on ailing Senator On Thursday's episode of CNN's The Lead with Jake Tapper, Jennings mentioned that he had conversed with senior members of McConnell's staff, and it seemed “truthfully” that the 84-year-old politician was “preparing at some point to go back to work.”

"Now, whether that means go back to work soon or go back to work eventually, I don't know," Jennings stated on July 9. “But I do know he was meeting with his staff today and getting some briefings on a few issues."

The political commentator asserted his belief that McConnell will complete his term and rejected rumors suggesting he is deceased, in a vegetative state, or suffering from organ failure as false.

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Jennings says he spoke to McConnell for 20 minutes In a post on X on Tuesday, Jennings stated that he and McConnell had a 20-minute conversation covering topics such as Senate history, Iran, and Ukraine.

Emergency dispatch audio examined by The Washington Post indicated that a call was made regarding an unconscious individual at McConnell's residence on June 14. A dispatcher characterized the situation as a cardiac arrest, and a medic reported that CPR was being administered.

McConnell's name was not referenced in the recording.

A representative from the senator's office informed news organizations that McConnell values the overwhelming support he is getting as he continues his recovery in the hospital.

“The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session,” the representative added.

Mitch McConnel's wife breaks silence A representative for Elaine Chao, who is 73 years old and served as the transportation secretary, informed CNN that her husband's health condition did not necessitate an urgent return to the US.

At that moment, Chao was engaged in a prearranged visit to China.

The senator's health has frequently been a topic of intense speculation, particularly after he was admitted to the hospital in February due to symptoms resembling the flu.

Additionally, McConnell sustained a concussion and a fractured rib due to a fall in 2023. In the same year, he was observed freezing and staring blankly at reporters while they posed questions to him.

In the aftermath of these freezing episodes, Dr. Brian Monahan, a physician attending to Congress, informed CNN's Kaitlan Collins that he had consulted with McConnell's neurology team.

Dr. Monahan further stated that McConnell had experienced a concussion from the earlier fall and noted that "occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon during concussion recovery."

In 2025, McConnell declared that he would not pursue reelection at the conclusion of his current term.