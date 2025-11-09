BOSTON — Kevin Jennings threw for three touchdowns and 326 yards to carry SMU to a 45-13 victory over Boston College on Saturday, spoiling the Eagles’ annual Red Bandana Game and sending them to their ninth straight loss. Kevin Jennings throws for 3 TDs; SMU rolls past BC 45-13 in Eagles' Red Bandana Game

The game honors the memory of Welles Crowther, a BC graduate and former lacrosse player, who was working in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 and died rescuing people. He was known for carrying a red bandanna.

Jennings completed 16-of-32 passes with TD throws of 25, 61 and 37 yards for the Mustangs . Derrick McFall ran for three TDs.

Dylan Lonergan was 25 of 37 for 232 yards with a TD and interception for BC after starting QB Grayson James was benched following fumbling twice in the opening quarter. SMU came into the day leading the FBS with 22 turnovers gained.

Leading 17-6, the Mustangs took control when Jennings hit Yamir Knight with the 61-yarder. Knight was wide open deep over-the-middle, cut to his left after the catch and slipped inside the pylon for the score on SMU’s first drive of the second half.

Jennings then hit Matthew Hibner with the 37-yard TD toss.

Coming off an upset victory over then-No. 10 Miami, the Mustangs built a 17-0 lead before the Eagles kicked a pair of late second-quarter field goals.

The Eagles wore red bandana-trimmed uniforms in the special game that started with an upset of then-No. 9 USC on Sept. 13, 2014. On the back of jerseys instead of names it read: “For Welles.” … BC dropped to 5-7 in the game.

In the first half, BC coach Bill O’Brien elected to skip trying for a short field when it had a fourth-and-3 inside the 5 trailing 10-0. Still down 10, he skipped a bid for a 43-yard try on a fourth-and-2.

SMU: Despite two non-conference losses, the Mustangs can affect the ACC’s bid for the College Football playoff picture with a big matchup against Louisville in two weeks.

Boston College: The Eagles have two chances to end what’s been the worst season since 0-11 in 1978 with a home game against Georgia Tech next week before traveling to Syracuse on Thanksgiving weekend.

SMU: Hosts No. 14 Louisville on November 22.

Boston College: Hosts 16th-ranked Georgia Tech next Saturday.

