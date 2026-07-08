Mitch McConnell health update: Rep. Jack Kimble says he spoke to senator for about 45 mins, 'He's so sharp'

Rep. Jack Kimble has shared an update on Mitch McConnell, who remains hospitalized. Kimble said he and the Kentucky senator spoke for “for just shy of 45 minutes.” Mitch McConnell health update: Rep. Jack Kimble says he spoke to senator for about 45 mins (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The 84-year-old lawmaker remains hospitalized for more than three weeks, but details about his health status remain scant. The former longtime Senate majority leader declined to seek an eighth term following a series of health scares. He was admitted to the hospital on June 14.

At the time, a spokesman for McConnell confirmed the hospitalization and said the senator “is receiving excellent care,” but provided no other information.

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“I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 45 minutes. He's so sharp. Just like always he let me do all of the talking. He's a great listener. After that we prayed silently for awhile and had a staring contest. Just like always, he beat me. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible,” Kimble wrote on X.

Mitch McConnell health update The senator’s office told CNBC on Tuesday, July 7, that he “appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital.”

“The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session,” the statement read, suggesting McConnell is lucid, active and recovering.

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Previously, audio of emergency services calls, first reported by journalist Desiree Townsend and later obtained by other outlets, indicated responders performing CPR on a person suffering cardiac arrest at McConnell’s Washington address on the day he was hospitalized. However, McConnell’s name is not mentioned in the audio, and his office made no comment on the recordings.

Rumors began spreading on social media after right-wing activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer claimed that she was told by a “high level source close to the White House” that McConnell “is officially brain dead.” However, there has been no such confirmation for McConnell’s office, and several people, including GOP Senate leaders John Thune of South Dakota and John Barrasso of Wyoming, claimed on Tuesday that they spoke with him at length in recent days.