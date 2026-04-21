'Remove John Thune now': Why MAGA is revolting against Senate Leader over SAVE Act

A growing chorus of pro-Donald Trump voices within the MAGA movement is calling for the removal of John Thune as Senate Majority Leader over his stance on election-related legislation. John Thune faces backlash from the MAGA movement for his reluctance to advance the SAVE America Act in the Senate as he said other matters take precedence (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The backlash erupted after Thune declined to commit to bringing the SAVE America Act to the Senate floor immediately. He instead suggested that there are other legislative priorities, such as budget negotiations and surveillance law renewals, that should take precedence.

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MAGA backlash over SAVE Act delay Thune, first reported by Punchbowl News, said during the Senate vote for the budget, that the Senate could consider the SAVE Act “if we don’t have other pressing stuff in front of us.”

The SAVE Act, backed by allies of Donald Trump, aims to tighten voter eligibility requirements. The legislation includes provisions such as proof of citizenship requirements for voting and stricter voter ID rules, but it faces significant procedural hurdles in the Senate.

Earlier this year, Thune resisted calls to bypass or abolish the Senate filibuster, arguing that Republicans lack the numbers to guarantee passage. Several Senate Republicans have requested that Thune break the filibuster to approve the package.

However, Thune has consistently rejected requests for the measure's dismantling, claiming it is "way more complicated" than many understand.

RINO-“Republican In Name Only” This stance has infuriated MAGA supporters, who view it as a lack of urgency or even betrayal. Influential conservative figures have accused Thune of protecting moderate Republicans and undermining Trump’s priorities.

Online posts and comments have gone further, branding Thune a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only) and demanding his replacement, with some suggesting more hardline alternatives within the GOP.

The President, too, has previously pressured Thune to escalate the SAVE Act in the Senate. Trump has even publicly criticized the Senate leader for not adopting more aggressive tactics to advance his legislative agenda.

Calls of "Remove Thune" have dominated social media. A user on X wrote, “REMOVE RINO TRAITOR THUNE NOW AND NUKE THE FILIBUSTER!!!”

Another user on X criticized Thune for his comment on election integrity and wrote, “How about protecting our election integrity, is there not one amongst you to lead the charge to remove the spineless Thune?”

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Competing priorities: Budget and FISA debate Thune’s comments come as the Senate navigates a packed legislative schedule, which includes efforts to advance a budget plan and address provisions under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

There aren't many legislative days left for Republicans to develop new strategies to prolong Section 702 of the FISA. Thune stated on Monday that he intends to limit the bill's scope to supporting the Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The House might approve a Senate-approved plan to finance the remainder of the Department of Homeland Security if immigration funding is granted through a reconciliation bill.

This would put an end to the record-breaking partial shutdown that has lasted for more than two months.