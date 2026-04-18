Donald Trump sparks health fears again amid new ‘leg brace’ speculation: ‘He’s losing his coordination’

This comes shortly after another clip circulated, appearing to show Trump limping as he exited his plane.

The image gained traction, with social media users questioning whether the posture pointed to an underlying issue.

A new image of Donald Trump has reignited debate over his health , after social media users pointed to his unusual stance during a recent public appearance. The photograph shows the 79-year-old standing with his feet spread wider than his shoulders, forming what many described as an “upside-down V-shape,” while his arms remained stiffly at his sides.

‘Losing his coordination’ Online reactions ranged from concern to speculation, with several users suggesting the stance could be linked to balance or coordination problems.

“Because he’s losing his coordination so he’s standing this way to keep from falling,” one user wrote, adding that observers should “watch how he can’t walk in a straight line most of the time either,” as cited by The Mirror US.

Others speculated that Trump could be relying on a hidden support device. “He wears some type of leg/hip braces, I swear,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Looks like his leg braces are malfunctioning again.”

Also Read: Where is Donald Trump? Sudden press 'lid' sparks hospitalization rumors; spokesperson provides update

A separate comment suggested the posture “eases the pain… to stand like a tripod,” though no evidence has emerged to support such claims.

White House rejects health concerns The White House has consistently pushed back against claims questioning Trump’s health, maintaining that the president remains in “excellent” condition.

Officials have also denied repeated allegations of cognitive decline, and no new medical information has been released following the viral image.

The attention on Trump’s health coincided with his remarks on ongoing tensions with Iran. Speaking to reporters, Trump said: “Talks are going on and will go on over the weekend and a lot of good things are happening,." Addressing reports of disagreements, he added: “I don’t think there’s too many significant differences.”

Also Read: ‘God Bless him,’ says Trump's spokesperson as health rumors explode

He also linked any potential agreement to the lifting of US measures, saying: “As soon as the agreement is signed, that’s when the blockade ends.”

However, after Trump claimed Iran had reopened the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran moved to reimpose restrictions soon after. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a warning that the country’s “valiant navy” is prepared to respond forcefully to its adversaries.