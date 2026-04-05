‘God Bless him,’ says Trump's spokesperson as health rumors explode
Trump health update: White House Communications Director Steven Cheung stated the President worked nonstop during Easter amid health speculations.
Trump health update: White House Communications Director Steven Cheung released an unusual statement stating that President Donald Trump was “working nonstop” at the White House and Oval Office throughout the Easter weekend.
This statement comes amidst increased speculation concerning Trump's health and his care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
In a post on X, Cheung said, “There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him.”
The fitness and general well-being of Trump have consistently raised concerns throughout his second term, as his various missteps, apparent physical limitations, and health problems have become evident to the public. This revelation coincides with a shocking assertion made by the daughter of Trump's physician regarding his health.
Also Read: Donald Trump's health concerns spark frenzy on social media, White House blames 'deranged liberals' for death rumours
Donald Trump health status
Trump's earlier visit to the facility took place in October, during which he had an MRI scan. “I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect,” the POTUS told reporters on Air Force One at that time.
Trump, who is the oldest presidents in US history, did not specify the reason for undergoing the scan. “The doctor said [it] was some of the best reports, for the age, they've ever seen,” the POTUS stated.
Trump suggested that reporters should “ask the doctors” when they inquired about the reason for his MRI, as per Daily Star.
The appointment of Trump was a planned follow-up assessment within his continuous health maintenance program, which encompassed advanced imaging, laboratory tests, and preventive health evaluations, said presidential physician Dr. Sean Barbabella.
Dr. Barbabella stated that Trump “continues to demonstrate excellent overall health.” According to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), MRI scans are particularly effective for assessing soft tissues, utilizing strong magnetic fields to generate images of a patient's internal organs.
In 2025, the White House disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioned that the POTUS' physician recognised the condition upon observing swelling in his legs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More