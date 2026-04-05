‘God Bless him,’ says Trump's spokesperson as health rumors explode

Trump health update: White House Communications Director Steven Cheung released an unusual statement stating that President Donald Trump was “working nonstop” at the White House and Oval Office throughout the Easter weekend. Amid concerns about President Donald Trump's health, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said that Trump worked tirelessly over Easter. (AFP)

This statement comes amidst increased speculation concerning Trump's health and his care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In a post on X, Cheung said, “There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him.”

The fitness and general well-being of Trump have consistently raised concerns throughout his second term, as his various missteps, apparent physical limitations, and health problems have become evident to the public. This revelation coincides with a shocking assertion made by the daughter of Trump's physician regarding his health.

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