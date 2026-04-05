Rumors surfaced about Donald Trump’s health after the White House declared a press 'lid' at 11:08 am on Saturday, April 4, which signaled no public appearances for the day. Social media users began linking this to unverified claims that he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The speculations only grew after prediction markets and commentators amplified the hospitalisation theory without any confirmation. Donald Trump Walter Reed rumors: How a routine White House ‘press lid’ sparked speculation (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) (AP) There was widespread speculation about Trump’s health and his past visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which many assumed were not just routine check-ups. Rumors surfaced that Trump was hospitalized at the Maryland facility on Saturday, April 4. The latest wave of rumors started surfacing after the White House called a "lid" on Saturday morning, suggesting that Trump would not be making any public appearances for the remainder of the day, as reported by the Irish Star. This was considered unusual as Trump typically travels to Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida resort, to play golf on the weekends. Meanwhile, a viral clip purportedly showing Trump on his way to a hospital was traced back to 2024, when he was discharged from a Butler, Pennsylvania facility after he survived an assassination attempt. However, reverse searches showed the footage was unrelated to current events. The video was still widely shared across social media. Was Donald Trump really hospitalized? Several posts on X indicate that the claims are not true. The White House addressed the rumors on X via its Rapid Response 47 account. Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press). Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working.”

CBS News White House correspondent Emma Nicholson earlier posted on X, “A Marine sentry is standing at the door of the West Wing as of 1:50pm, indicating the president is working inside.”

The White online archives says that a single US Marine stands guard outside the north entrance of the White House when the president is working in the West Wing. Meanwhile, amid the online speculations, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung released a rare statement claiming that the president was "working nonstop" at the White House and Oval Office throughout the Easter weekend. “There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office,” Cheung wrote on X. “God Bless him.”

Cheung also shared a post by X account ALX, which reads, “BREAKING: Speculation is rising that multiple retards on X are just making sh** up by posting that Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center.” Meanwhile, amid the rumors, Trump has been active on Truth Social. “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” he wrote on Saturday morning. “Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” Read More | Trump latest news: Bombshell proof POTUS is at White House; new West Wing detail out Later in the day, Trump posted, "If you import The Third World, you become The Third World!’ – AND THAT’S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AS LONG AS I AM PRESIDENT. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.” Trump also shared an update on Truth Social after a US pilot shot down over Iran was rescued. “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue,” he wrote, in part. Trump’s recent health-related rumors Trump sparked fresh health concerns after he appeared to waddle in a video while making it off Air Force One when he arrived at Mar-A-Lago on March 21. This came a day after he was seen in a video seemingly struggling to sit down in a chair during a morning ceremony. The President appeared to grip the table with both hands and contorted in an awkward-looking position before finally sitting down.