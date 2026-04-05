Trump latest news: Bombshell proof POTUS is at White House; new West Wing detail out
A White House official moved quickly to push back against online rumors about Donald Trump’s whereabouts
Donald Trump health update: A White House official moved quickly to push back against online rumors about Donald Trump’s whereabouts, issuing an urgent statement amid viral claims that he had been taken to Walter Reed Hospital for a health issue. A reporter soon shared bombshell West Wing details, only to prove that the 79-year-old is at the executive branch.
Trump health speculation
All of this started after several social media users posted about Trump being taken to Walter Reed Hospital. “Speculation is rising that Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center,” commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Read More: Trump health update: New Walter Reed photos emerge amid concerns; White House takes action
“BREAKING: White House calls a lid, meaning President Trump is not expected to appear publicly for the rest of the day," Prediction and betting platform Polymarket tweeted:
White House issues clarification
Without directly addressing the rumors, Communications Director Steven Cheung emphasized: "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him."
Bombshell proof
Meanwhile, The Hill's White House correspondent Julia Manchester tweeted about the scene outside the West Wing.
“A Marine Sentry has been posted outside the door of the West Wing at the White House. That means the president is in the Oval Office,” she said.
Why a Marine Sentry posted outside the West Wing means the president is in the Oval Office
It’s a long-standing White House tradition and a visible signal used for decades. When a uniformed US Marine sentry (usually in dress blues) is standing post right outside the north entrance to the West Wing lobby, it traditionally means the president is physically inside the Oval Office (or at least actively working in the West Wing).
When the president leaves the West Wing (even briefly), the Marine steps inside or stands down.
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Trump's health concerns remain under spotlight
At 79, Trump’s health has continued to draw public attention during his second term, with recent appearances fueling renewed scrutiny. Visible bruising on his hands and swelling in his legs have prompted questions, though the administration has offered explanations.
In January, Trump attributed the bruising to his regular aspirin use, while the White House also noted he had hit his hand on a table during travel.
Read More: 'A helpless and stupid action': Iran's ‘gates of hell’ warning amid Donald Trump's 48-hour threat
Previous medical disclosures
Earlier this year, officials acknowledged that Trump was receiving preventative treatment for a red rash on his neck, though no additional details were provided. The condition was visible in photographs from a Medal of Honor ceremony, where a blotchy mark appeared above his collar.
In July, concerns about swelling in his ankles led to further clarification from the White House physician, who said an ultrasound ‘revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70’.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More