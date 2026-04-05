Trump latest news: Bombshell proof POTUS is at White House; new West Wing detail out

Donald Trump health update: A White House official moved quickly to push back against online rumors about Donald Trump’s whereabouts, issuing an urgent statement amid viral claims that he had been taken to Walter Reed Hospital for a health issue. A reporter soon shared bombshell West Wing details, only to prove that the 79-year-old is at the executive branch. Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter after signing an executive order in the Oval Office (AFP)

Trump health speculation All of this started after several social media users posted about Trump being taken to Walter Reed Hospital. “Speculation is rising that Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center,” commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Trump health update: New Walter Reed photos emerge amid concerns; White House takes action

“BREAKING: White House calls a lid, meaning President Trump is not expected to appear publicly for the rest of the day," Prediction and betting platform Polymarket tweeted:

White House issues clarification Without directly addressing the rumors, Communications Director Steven Cheung emphasized: "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him."

Bombshell proof Meanwhile, The Hill's White House correspondent Julia Manchester tweeted about the scene outside the West Wing.

“A Marine Sentry has been posted outside the door of the West Wing at the White House. That means the president is in the Oval Office,” she said.