Fact check: New Trump video surfaces amid health concerns; ‘DJT released from hospital’
As concerns about Donald Trump's health surfaced on social media on Saturday, the White House issued an urgent statement
Trump health update: As concerns about President Donald Trump's health surfaced on social media on Saturday, the White House issued an urgent statement. The message came as an old video of the 79-year-old's motorcade was being shared on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, with users saying that he was hospitalized.
Old Trump video goes viral
A clip showing the presidential motorcade on a busy street emerged on social media platforms, including X, Facebook and Instagram.
“There are some reports, some speculation and unconfirmed info coming in that Trump has been taken to Walter Reed Hospital - it is currently reported that roads around the hospital have been closed, and the White House announced that the President will not appear before the public today,” one person tweeted, sharing the video.
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“Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center,” another person added.
Fact-checking the Trump video
However, upon examining the clip carefully and reverse searching it, we found that the footage is from after the 2024 Butler assassination attempt on Trump. The video is not from Saturday.
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“FAKE NEWS ALERT: Leftists are DESPERATELY spreading propaganda that President Trump is HOSPITALIZED. It’s a TOTAL LIE. They’re even using a video of DJT being released from the hospital in 2024 after being SHOT IN BUTLER to push their claim,” one X user wrote.
Here is the 2024 clip:
White House issues statement
Meanwhile, White House Communication Director Steven Cheung issued a statement, “There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.”
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Trump's social media posts
The president made several posts earlier in the day. He gave Iran a 48-hour warning, saying, “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them. Glory be to GOD!”
“Not only were the jobs numbers GREAT yesterday, 178,000 new jobs, but the TRADE DEFICIT was down 55%, the biggest drop in history. THANK YOU MR. TARIFF! All of this and, simultaneously, getting rid of a Nuclear Iran. MAGA!!!” he wrote in another Truth Social post.
White House lid
Trump did not travel to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida for the weekend, as he often does. The White House called a lid shortly after 11 AM local time Saturday, meaning Trump is unlikely to make any appearances today.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More