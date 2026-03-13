Did Trump fall boarding Air Force One after Kentucky rally? Debunking viral ‘health concerns’

However, Ht.com can confirm that Trump did not fall while boarding Air Force One from Kentucky. The viral claims that he fell are a hoax.

A claim has gone viral on social media stating that Donald Trump fell while boarding Air Force One after his rally on Wednesday in Hebron, northern Kentucky. The viral posts once again sparked speculation on Trump's health even as the White House maintains that Trump continues to be in "excellent health."

The claims, however, spread like wildfire as Trump has previously tripped while boarding Air Force One- moments that enjoyed a lot of viral attention. However, an incident like that did not happen as he was leaving Kentucky.

Trump was joined by a 1000 odd supporters at the Verst Logistics Contract Packaging Facility in Hebron, Kentucky Wednesday. He was also briefly joined by Jake Paul, whom Trump endorsed in the event he ever runs for a political office in the US.

Trump Talks About Obama's Stair Moments However, during his speech, Trump seemed to be slightly obsessed with how Barack Obama walked up and down stairs and the moment he tripped and fell.

“The only thing I admired about Barack Hussein Obama, which was nothing actually,” Trump said. “But the only thing is the way he was bopping down the stairs. You talk about unpresidential.

"He’s bop—and I couldn’t believe that he made it without at least a noticeable major fall.”

Also read: Is Jake Paul a registered Republican? Political views explored amid Trump endorsement

Trump Endorses Jake Paul In Kentucky Trump was briefly joined on stage in Hebron by boxer Jake Paul, a staunch supporter of Trump. It was not the first time Paul had been spotted with Trump; he endorsed him before the 2024 elections and attended Trump's inauguration with his brother, Logan Paul.

“I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office,” Trump said about Paul. “You have my complete and total endorsement.”