Is Jake Paul a registered Republican? Political views explored amid Trump endorsement

On Wednesday, streamer-turned-boxer Jake Paul joined President Donald Trump on stage at an event in Hebron, Kentucky. Paul, 29, has made a name for himself in the wrestling circuit, hosting high-profile fights under his banner. At the rally, however, Trump hinted that Paul could soon venture into politics. US President Donald Trump, left, and boxer Jake Paul during an event at Verst Logistics Contract Packaging Facility in Hebron, Kentucky. (Bloomberg)

The event at Verst Logistics Contract Packaging Facility in Hebron saw Trump mostly mounting a fierce attack on US House Representative Thomas Massie, a vehement Trump critic. But for a change, he got Jake Paul on stage, encouraged him to run for a political office in the US, and promised that he would endorse him if he did so.

This has sparked speculation about Jake Paul's political affiliation. Is he a registered Republican? Did he endorse Trump in 2024? In this article, we will take a look.

Is Jake Paul A Republican? There is no public confirmation that Jake Paul is a registered Republican. The boxer has lived most in Puerto Rico since 2021 and it is unclear is he has rights to vote in the Presidential elections. He is originally from Westlake, Ohio.

However, he has vocally supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election. endorsed Trump in October 2024 via a YouTube video, citing issues like the economy, borders, and free speech. He celebrated Trump's victory, called it a win for "truth and God," and attended the inauguration with his brother Logan.

However, given that he was endorsed by Trump and is such a vocal supporter of the POTUS, he will likely run for office on a Republican Party ticket, if he ever does so.

Also read: Did Israel attack North Korea embassy? Fact-checking viral claim about missile strike amid Iran war

What Trump Said On Endorsing Jake Paul Trump said that he is making a "prediction" that Jake Paul will one day run for a political office. If he does so, Trump said he will give his "total and complete" backing to the boxer.

“I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office,” the 79-year-old said. “You have my complete and total endorsement.”

Paul also briefly took the microphone to praise Trump, as he looked on from the side with a smirk.

“What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you,” the boxer said. “I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag.”