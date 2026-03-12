Did Israel attack North Korea embassy? Fact-checking viral claim about missile strike amid Iran war
Several unverified profiles on social media shared an apparent statement from North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on the Israeli ‘missile strike’ on its embassy.
Many unverified profiles on social media shared an apparent statement from North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. They claimed that the statement was made about Israeli missiles striking the North Korea embassy in Tehran, Iran.
"Israel made Huge Mistake”, was the statement attributed to the North Korean leader. This was shared by several profiles on X, but despite the social media amplification, there is no evidence of Kim Jong Un having made any such statement.
Israel ‘hit’ North Korean embassy?
The rumors about Kim Jong Un's statement came after unverified claims were made on social media that the North Korean embassy in Tehran was hit by Israel.
This comes amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and, Israel and the US. The two countries launched joint strikes which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and plunged the three nations into conflict. Israel and Iran have carried out strikes since then both hitting targets like energy infrastructure.
However, there are no reports about the North Korean embassy in Tehran being hit. Grok fact-checked the social media claims about the Israel strike on the North Korean embassy and the subsequent statement attributed to their leader.
The AI chatbot said “Unverified rumor. Social media claims Israel struck or damaged the North Korean embassy in Tehran, sparking Kim Jong-un reaction quotes—but no confirmation from Reuters, NK News, KCNA, or any major outlet.”
It added "North Korea did condemn recent US/Israeli strikes on Iran as "illegal aggression" and backed Iran's new leader, but nothing specific about their embassy. Likely misinformation amid the conflict."
North Korea statement on Iran war
North Korea reportedly expressed support for Iran's choice of Mojtaba Khamenei as their new leader, and slammed the US and Israel for the conflict.
“Regarding the recent official announcement that the Iranian Assembly of Experts has elected a new leader of the Islamic Revolution, we respect the right and choice of the Iranian people to elect their Supreme Leader,” the spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry said, as per Al Jazeera, which cited KCNA.
“We express grave concern and strongly condemn the aggression of the United States and Israel, which, by launching an unlawful military attack against Iran, are undermining the foundations of regional peace and security and increasing instability in the international landscape,” the statement further added.
