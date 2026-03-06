Kim Jong Un memes storm the internet amid Iran-US war

As the Middle East conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran dominated global headlines, social media has unexpectedly found comic relief in an unlikely figure, North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Memes portrayed Kim Jong Un eagerly looking forward to joining the conflict, which offered a light-hearted take on a serious geopolitical crisis. (X)

Across platforms like X and Instagram, the leader has become the subject of viral memes portraying him as a curious bystander watching the escalating crisis from afar.

In many posts circulating online, Kim is shown staring through binoculars, watching for a missile trail in the sky, or glued to a television screen, waiting for an opportunity to enter the conflict.

One popular meme showed him looking happy when a missile supposedly landed in North Korea by accident, captioned, “Kim Jong Un when one missile mistakenly lands in North Korea.”

