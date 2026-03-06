Iran to retaliate on US soil? Trump's ‘I guess’ remark sparks backlash amid Navy strikes

President Donald Trump was point-blank asked if he thinks Americans should be worried about being attacked by Iran at home, on US soil. He responded with an ‘I guess’ sparking intense backlash from social media commentators. This comes as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday revealed that the US military is striking key Iranian naval vessels. President Donald Trump smiles with Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas Santos as he speaks at an event (AP)

Trump's ‘I guess’ reaction sparks backlash Trump was interviewed for the latest Time cover story titled 'Trump's War', which was published on Thursday. Correspondent Eric Cortellessa asked the president about his Iran operation. When asked if Americans should worry about an attack on home soil, the 79-year-old said: “I guess. But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things."

“Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die,” he further added.

"He might as well have said, “You and your kids dying is a sacrifice I'm willing to make,” one person reacted to Trump's remark on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Trump couldn’t care less about American citizens. “I guess”?!? “If Americans have to die on American soil to protect my Daddy Bibi, so be it,” another one tweeted.

Trump's comment came days after it was confirmed that six US service members had died during the operation. They have been identified as Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Fla.; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Neb.; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minn.; Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa; and Maj. Jeffrey R. O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa.

The Pentagon said that Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento is "believed to be" the sixth individual who died.