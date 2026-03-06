Dubai news LIVE updates: Etihad to limited ops from today; US shuts Kuwait embassy

Live

The UAE continued to be subjected to Iranian airstrikes as the intensifying US-Iran war keeps spilling into the Middle East region.

Dubai news LIVE updates: Ripples of the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran continue to be felt in the Middle East, including the UAE, with the country reporting a ballistic missile and six drone strikes on the country’s territory on Thursday. UAE's defence ministry said it repelled six missiles and 131 drones on the same day. Explosions were also heard near the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, news agency Reuters reported, quoting a witness. Earlier the international airport and some hotels in Dubai reportedly sustained damage. Several tourists have been stranded in the UAE, given the cancellations and delays in flights due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Not just the UAE, other Gulf countries like Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait have also reported incidents over the past few days as Iran attempts to target US bases and consulates in the region. Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy prime minister and defence minister, and Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, minister of the defence of Saudi Arabia, discussed the ongoing developments in the region over a phone call late on Thursday. They also reportedly discussed the "blatant attacks" that the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and several other Gulf countries were subjected to since Iran launched its retaliatory strikes after the joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran last weekend. Kuwait also reported the activation of air defences after several missiles and drones breached its airspace on Thursday evening. The Kuwaiti army stressed that the sounds heard in parts of the country are the result of the air defences intercepting incoming missiles and drones. US shuts Kuwait embassy; ramps up flights for Americans Soon after, the US State Department said that it had suspended operations at its embassy in Kuwait amid the escalating Iranian strikes in the wake of the regional war against the US-Israeli strikes. “While there have been no reported injuries to US personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority of the US Department of State,” it stated. The State Department also assured its citizens that it was increasing charter flights from the Middle East following criticism of the Trump administration's planning and initial assistance to American citizens to leave the conflict-ridden region. "At the direction of @SecRubio, Department of State charter flight and ground transportation operations are underway and will continue to ramp up with additional flights and ground transports taking place today," Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson said in a post on X. US asked for drone protection support, claims Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, claimed that the US asked Ukraine for assistance in drone protection against Iranian strikes in the Middle East, adding that he had ordered expert support. "We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against 'shaheds' in the Middle East region," Zelensky wrote in a post on X. He added, "I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security." Relief flights from Middle East Several passengers continue to remain stranded in the Middle East, even as airlines and countries have begun operating limited relief flights to help citizens return home. IndiGo is set to operate 17 flights to and from various parts of the Middle East, including Dubai, Jeddah, Sharjah, and Fujairah, on Friday, March 6, the airline stated. Air India Express will also continue operating scheduled flights to and from Muscat, as well as additional flights from Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE on March 6. Meanwhile, Etihad Airways announced that it will resume limited commercial flight operations between March 6 and 19, with services to and from Abu Dhabi and other key destinations, including Cairo, Delhi, London, New York, Paris, Toronto, and Moscow. ...Read More

