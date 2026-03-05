Edit Profile
    Abu Dhabi intercepts drone, says 6 injured from debris amid Iran-US war

    Abu Dhabi: The incident involving falling debris took place at two locations in the ICAD 2 area following the successful interception of a drone by air defences

    Updated on: Mar 05, 2026 4:38 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Six people were injured in United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Abu Dhabi by debris from an intercepted drone, its media office said, as the missile exchange involving US-Israel and Iran ripping through the Middle East region entered its sixth day.

    File image: Smoke billows from Zayed port after an Iranian attack, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 1 (REUTERS)
    The incident involving falling debris took place at two locations in the ICAD 2 area following the successful interception of a drone by air defences, the Abu Dhabi media office said. Track latest news from UAE amid Iran-US war here

    Pakistani and Nepalese nationals were among those injured in the incident.

    "Authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi responded to an incident involving falling debris at two locations in the ICAD 2 area, following the successful interception of a drone by air defences. The incident resulted in six minor to moderate injuries to Pakistani and Nepalese nationals," the Abu Dhabi media office said in a statement.

    The fighting in the Middle East, triggered by the US-Israel strikes on Iran that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and intensified by Tehran's retaliation, entered the sixth day on Thursday.

    Tehran as well as US facilities continued to be targeted by rival sides with drones and missiles, with the most prominent latest attack attempts being intercepted drones over Doha in Qatar and the strike on Iranian naval ship Iris Dena off the Sri Lankan coast on Wednesday, an assault that killed dozens.

    The attacks on UAE's Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the ongoing conflict have emerged as the some of the most noticeable developments given the reputation of the cities as being safe havens and immune to whatever is happening in the rest of the Middle East.

    Apart from Abu Dhabi, Iran's retaliatory strikes across the Gulf reached Dubai's airports, iconic landmarks such as Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab hotel as well as ports last weekend.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

