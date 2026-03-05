Abu Dhabi intercepts drone, says 6 injured from debris amid Iran-US war

Six people were injured in United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Abu Dhabi by debris from an intercepted drone, its media office said, as the missile exchange involving US-Israel and Iran ripping through the Middle East region entered its sixth day. File image: Smoke billows from Zayed port after an Iranian attack, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 1 (REUTERS)

The incident involving falling debris took place at two locations in the ICAD 2 area following the successful interception of a drone by air defences, the Abu Dhabi media office said. Track latest news from UAE amid Iran-US war here

Pakistani and Nepalese nationals were among those injured in the incident.

"Authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi responded to an incident involving falling debris at two locations in the ICAD 2 area, following the successful interception of a drone by air defences. The incident resulted in six minor to moderate injuries to Pakistani and Nepalese nationals," the Abu Dhabi media office said in a statement.