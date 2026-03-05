US Iran News LIVE updates: Israel claims missiles launched from Iran; US says it 'can't stop everything' Tehran fires

Live

US Iran News LIVE updates: Iran launched a new round of missiles toward Israel on Thursday, according to the Israeli military and Iranian state media, triggering air raid alerts in several areas including Tel Aviv.

US Iran News LIVE updates: Iran launched a new round of missiles toward Israel on Thursday, according to the Israeli military and Iranian state media, triggering air raid alerts in several areas including Tel Aviv. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The Israeli military said the launches came after a lull of more than seven hours in attacks. “The Israeli Air Force has identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” the military said, adding that air defence systems were operating to intercept the threat. Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB also confirmed the missile launches. Trump on Iran: It is ‘out of control’ US President Donald Trump described Iran as a country “out of control,” saying the pre-emptive strikes were carried out to prevent Tehran from attacking Israel first. He said Washington was now in a strong position against Iran, adding that those who try to become leaders in the country “end up being dead.” The United States also said it had destroyed more than 20 Iranian vessels, including one of Tehran’s top submarines, in the ongoing strikes. Leavitt confirmed the development during a press briefing on Wednesday. Iran on US and Israel attacks Iranian state media reported that more than 1,000 people have been killed in Israeli and US strikes that began last weekend. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, members of his family and several senior Iranian leaders were also killed in the joint attacks after efforts to de-escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran collapsed. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran had sought diplomacy to avoid war but had been forced to defend itself following what he called “American-Zionist military aggression.” Speaking to leaders of neighbouring Gulf countries, he said Iran respected their sovereignty and believed regional security should be achieved through collective efforts. Khamenei's successor to be ‘identified’ soon Meanwhile, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts said the process of selecting a new supreme leader to replace Khamenei was nearing completion. “The Supreme Leader will be identified at the closest opportunity. We are close to a conclusion, however the situation in the country is a war situation,” Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami told state television. Iranians were expected to begin paying their respects to Khamenei from 10 pm on Wednesday at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Musallah, where a public mourning ceremony will allow citizens to bid farewell to the late leader. Authorities said additional mourning events would follow in the coming days. Over 40 missiles launched at US, Israeli targets: Iran Amid the escalating conflict, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had launched around 40 missiles at US and Israeli targets on the fifth day of the war. In a statement broadcast on state television, the Guards said the “17th wave of Operation Honest Promise 4” had been carried out by its aerospace forces, though no further details were provided. The conflict also expanded into Lebanon. An Israeli air strike targeted Hezbollah’s stronghold in south Beirut early Thursday after Israel warned residents to evacuate. Two other Israeli strikes on vehicles along Beirut’s airport highway killed three people, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. Officials said at least 72 people had been killed and more than 83,000 displaced since the latest round of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah began. Historic gains in the war: Israel Israel said it and the United States had made “historic gains” in the war against Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the latest strike was necessary because Iran was rebuilding its atomic bomb programme using “new underground bunkers.” Turkey said NATO air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched from Iran that was heading toward Turkish airspace via Iraq and Syria. Officials did not specify the missile’s intended target. Iran has been striking locations across the region in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks on its territory. ‘We are doing well’: Trump on the US-Iran war Trump praised the campaign, saying Iranian leaders were being eliminated and vowing to continue military operations. “We’re doing well on the war front, to put it mildly,” he said while addressing technology executives. Spain rejected a White House claim that it had agreed to allow US operations against Iran to use Spanish bases. Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said Madrid’s position on the war and on the use of its bases “has not changed at all.” The White House said Trump was considering what role the United States might play in Iran after the military campaign ends. Leavitt said the issue was being discussed with the president’s advisers and national security team. Heightened tensions in the US-Israel-Iran war Tensions spread further across the region. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani accused Iran of trying to drag neighbouring countries into the conflict during a call with Tehran’s foreign minister. Turkey also summoned the Iranian ambassador after a missile believed to be targeting a base in Cyprus landed inside Turkish territory. Global shipping disruptions deepened as Danish shipping giant Maersk suspended new bookings in the Gulf following a risk assessment. The company had already halted routes through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, with several other shipping companies taking similar measures. The Omani navy said it rescued 24 crew members from a container ship struck by missiles in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces later claimed they had taken “complete control” of the strait, a day after Trump said the US Navy was ready to escort tankers through the waterway. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka said its navy had recovered 87 bodies after a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship off its coast. Search operations were continuing for others still missing. ...Read More

