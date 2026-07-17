Cyclosporiasis outbreak: California-based Taylor Farms to recall ingredients linked to ‘explosive diarrhea’ parasite

Fresh produce leader Taylor Farms is set to initiate a recall of ingredients associated with a parasite outbreak that has resulted in severe diarrhea and affected thousands of individuals in Michigan and surrounding states, as per a new report. Taylor Farms is recalling ingredients due to a cyclospora outbreak linked to Taco Bell's lettuce. Federal health authorities have warned consumers in several states against eating contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce implicated in the widespread illness.

The California-based lettuce supplier informed federal authorities of its plans to execute a recall related to the expanding cyclospora outbreak, reported Bloomberg News on Friday, referencing a document reviewed by the publication. The parasite is known to induce severe diarrhea, fatigue, and nausea.

The extent of the recall remains uncertain.

Taco Bell to withdraw some lettuce items The action would represent the most definitive indication so far of a possible origin of the outbreak, which led Taco Bell to withdraw certain lettuce items from its restaurants in the Midwest earlier this week.

On Thursday, federal health authorities associated the illnesses with shredded lettuce provided by the fast-food chain and identified a specific supplier.

Also Read: Cyclosporiasis cases in US surge to 7,000: Here are 8 foods you must avoid, ‘Do not eat shredded iceberg…’

Lettuce at Taco Bell in five states identified as source of parasite causing diarrhea Federal health authorities have traced the source of a widespread outbreak of the diarrhea-inducing parasite cyclospora to lettuce imported from Mexico, which was served at Taco Bell outlets in five U.S. states.

On Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning to consumers advising against the consumption of shredded iceberg lettuce from Taco Bell establishments located in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. A record number of cyclospora infections have been documented across more than 30 states, and experts have said that not all recent illnesses in the U.S. may be attributed to a single source.

An investigation by the Food and Drug Administration revealed that there was only one supplier of the lettuce. Although the federal warnings issued to consumers did not disclose the name of the company, a federal official, who was informed about the investigation and was not permitted to speak on the matter, informed The Associated Press that the supplier was Taylor Farms based in Salinas, California.

"FDA is working with the supplier of iceberg lettuce to determine if potentially contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce remains on the market," including in other states, the CDC stated. "Taco Bell has committed to stop using any lettuce from the supplier identified by FDA's traceback investigation."

In a statement, federal health officials emphasized that additional "brands, restaurants, retailers, or distribution channels" may be identified as the investigation progresses.