Cyclosporiasis cases in US surge to 7,000: Here are 8 foods you must avoid, ‘Do not eat shredded iceberg…’

As the number of cyclosporiasis cases rises to almost 7,000 across the US, the source of the contamination remains unidentified, though it could be associated with raw produce like lettuce. Given the uncertainties, many people are questioning whether they should completely eliminate fruits and vegetables from their diets. The rise of nearly 7,000 cyclosporiasis cases in the US prompts health officials to caution against lettuce from select Taco Bell restaurants. They're not recommending eliminating fruits and vegetables from diets but highlight risks associated with certain prewashed and exposed produce. (AFP)

Cyclosporiasis surge: Here's what federal health officials have stated Health officials at the federal level are calling on the public to avoid eating lettuce from particular Taco Bell restaurants that obtain fresh produce from a supplier based in Mexico, as the investigation into a rising outbreak of cyclosporiasis — a stomach ailment described by weeks of intense diarrhea — continues.

The alert did not specify the supplier of Taco Bell's lettuce. However, two sources familiar with the federal investigation indicated that it is Taylor Farms, as per NBC News.

It remains uncertain if produce from Taylor Farms is connected to cases in other states experiencing outbreaks. Health officials have indicated that it is probable that multiple outbreaks are currently occurring in at least 34 states.

In an emailed statement on Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clarified that shredded lettuce sold in grocery stores or provided in other restaurants is not impacted.

“Do not eat shredded iceberg lettuce from Mexico served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia,” the Food and Drug Administration stated in an alert Friday.

Also Read: Cyclosporiasis outbreak: Why is Taco Bell under probe? All we know as officials review causes of ‘explosive diarrhea’

Dr. Sohaib Imtiaz advises people to avoid 8 foods However. the positive aspect is that health authorities are not advising people to cease the consumption of fruits and vegetables, Dr. Sohaib Imtiaz, Chief Medical Officer at PEOPLE Inc., said in an interview with PEOPLE. He emphasised that fresh produce continues to be a vital component of a nutritious diet.

At this point in the outbreak, Imtiaz advises people to exercise caution. Below are the foods that should be avoided:

Prewashed, Bagged Lettuce and Salad Mixes These salad mixes pose a significant risk, explained Imtiaz, adding that produce from various farms is washed, chopped, and packaged together, contamination can disseminate throughout a much larger batch.

Precut Fruit and Vegetables According to Imtiaz, the skin or peel of produce serves as a "natural protective barrier." However, with precut fruits and vegetables, the inner flesh is exposed, providing a surface for parasites to adhere to, where they “cannot be effectively rinsed away. Additionally, similar to bagged lettuce, the cutting process can lead to cross-contamination, as ”a single contaminated item processed on shared equipment can spread oocysts [the parasite’s eggs] across an entire batch."

Snow Peas Although they are commonly eaten raw and may appear smooth, Imtiaz clarifies, their flat pod shape with a seam along the edge can conceal oocysts.

Raspberries According to Imtiaz, raspberries are particularly susceptible due to their shape. They are too delicate and filled with crevices to be thoroughly washed. This, combined with their hollow interior, creates an ideal environment for the parasite. Once contaminated water or soil enters those crevices, they cannot be rinsed out

Leafy Greens Imtiaz states that leafy greens are particularly high risk because they grow close to the ground, "in direct contact with soil and irrigation water — the two main vehicles for Cyclospora oocyst contamination." If the water used for crops is tainted with feces, it can facilitate the spread of the parasite. Furthermore, leafy greens provide ample hiding spots for the parasite due to their large, textured leaf surfaces with folds, veins, and irregular edges.

Fresh Herbs Cilantro has been the most commonly recognized vehicle in cyclosporiasis outbreaks in the U.S., states Imtiaz. Together with basil and various other fresh herbs, these are typically consumed raw or used as a garnish. Their intricate leafy composition provides numerous hiding spots for the parasite. They are frequently cultivated in areas where water sources might be contaminated — and they are plants that require significant irrigation..

Mangoes Initially, this tropical fruit may seem like an exception, as the skin is not consumed — however, as Imtiaz highlights, they are frequently imported from regions where the Cyclospora parasite is prevalent. Similar to other common carriers of the parasite, mangoes possess a textured skin, which can retain parasite eggs that will "transfer to the flesh during cutting."