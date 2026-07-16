Cyclospora outbreak: Gastroenterologist Dr Salhab shares number 1 tip to avoid explosive diarrhea-causing parasite
Gastroenterologist Dr Salhab warns of cyclospora symptoms like diarrhea starting two to seven days post-infection, emphasising hydration and medical advice.
The cyclospora parasite has infected more than 3,000 people across more than 30 states in the United States of America, according to AP. Cyclospora is a foodborne parasite that can cause severe gastrointestinal illness. It has been linked in the past to fresh produce such as herbs, salad greens, and berries. This outbreak has been linked by Michigan health officials to lettuce and salad greens as a “potential source.”
Also Read | Cyclospora causes 3,000 diarrhea cases in US: Gastroenterologist Dr Salhab shares foods to avoid in parasite outbreak
On July 16, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist from Davenport, Florida, shared his number one tip for avoiding the parasite outbreak. He listed the things one should do and what practises to avoid during this time, and also mentioned the symptoms and vital steps to take once infected.
Number 1 tip for avoiding the cyclospora parasite outbreak
In a video shared on Instagram, the gastroenterologist mentioned the key things to remember about the parasite, including:
- It's microscopic; you cannot see it.
- Washing, vinegar or baking soda is not reliable
- Most affected are bagged salad mixes, fresh cilantro or basil, raspberries, and snow peas.
The gastroenterologist also mentioned the most reliable techniques to ensure your safety during this time. He suggested:
- Cooking is the most reliable way to kill, at least 158 degrees F, until hot.
- Frozen or canned foods can be safe.
- Use dried herbs instead
Lastly, Dr Salhab warned that if infected, the symptoms of the cyclospora parasite often begin two to seven days after. Therefore, it is best to maintain caution. Additionally, it causes explosive diarrhea, pain, and cramps. So, if you or your loved one has the illness, hydration and electrolytes are vital, and immediately call your doctor if the condition becomes concerning.
Earlier, Dr Salhab had listed food items one should be avoiding during the parasite outbreak, including:
- Prewashed bagged salad kits, salad bars
- Bagged spinach, kale
- Pre-cut fruit bowls
- Fresh raspberries, berries or strawberries
- Raw leafy greens
- Fresh herbs like cilantro
- Premade pico, salsa
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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