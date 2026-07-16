Cyclospora outbreak: Gastroenterologist Dr Salhab shares number 1 tip to avoid explosive diarrhea-causing parasite

In a video shared on Instagram, the gastroenterologist mentioned the key things to remember about the parasite, including:

On July 16, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist from Davenport, Florida, shared his number one tip for avoiding the parasite outbreak . He listed the things one should do and what practises to avoid during this time, and also mentioned the symptoms and vital steps to take once infected.

The cyclospora parasite has infected more than 3,000 people across more than 30 states in the United States of America, according to AP. Cyclospora is a foodborne parasite that can cause severe gastrointestinal illness. It has been linked in the past to fresh produce such as herbs, salad greens, and berries. This outbreak has been linked by Michigan health officials to lettuce and salad greens as a “potential source.”

The gastroenterologist also mentioned the most reliable techniques to ensure your safety during this time. He suggested:

Cooking is the most reliable way to kill, at least 158 degrees F, until hot.

Frozen or canned foods can be safe.

Use dried herbs instead Lastly, Dr Salhab warned that if infected, the symptoms of the cyclospora parasite often begin two to seven days after. Therefore, it is best to maintain caution. Additionally, it causes explosive diarrhea, pain, and cramps. So, if you or your loved one has the illness, hydration and electrolytes are vital, and immediately call your doctor if the condition becomes concerning.

Earlier, Dr Salhab had listed food items one should be avoiding during the parasite outbreak, including:

Prewashed bagged salad kits, salad bars

Bagged spinach, kale

Pre-cut fruit bowls

Fresh raspberries, berries or strawberries

Raw leafy greens

Fresh herbs like cilantro

Premade pico, salsa Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions