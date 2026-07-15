Cyclospora causes 3,000 diarrhea cases in US: Gastroenterologist Dr Salhab shares foods to avoid in parasite outbreak
Over 3,000 people in more than 30 US states have contracted cyclosporiasis, linked to the Cyclospora parasite found in fresh produce.
A Cyclospora outbreak has sickened more than 3,000 people across more than 30 US states, according to AP. Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite, is a rapidly spreading illness. As health officials continue to investigate the source of the outbreak, a possible link to lettuce and other salad greens has come forth.
Also Read | As cyclospora illnesses surge to record cases, Michigan officials eye lettuce as possible cause
Meanwhile, Michigan officials said early findings from their investigation showed lettuce was a common product reported by people who developed infections. However, authorities stressed that the investigation is still ongoing and other foods cannot be ruled out. Additionally, no supplier or grower has been identified as the source.
However, amid this outbreak, it is important to safeguard oneself. On July 15, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, listed foods one should avoid during the parasite outbreak. He also mentioned foods one can safely eat. Let's find out the list:
Foods to avoid during the Cyclospora parasite outbreak
- Prewashed bagged salad kits, salad bars
- Bagged spinach, kale
- Pre-cut fruit bowls
- Fresh raspberries, berries or strawberries
- Raw leafy greens
- Fresh herbs like cilantro
- Premade pico, salsa
Safe foods to eat
- Hot, fully cooked soups and foods
- Scrubbed, unpeeled and baked (banana, apples, sweet potato, etc.)
- Whole tomatoes, cucumbers that are scrubbed, washed, ideally sauteed
- Frozen berries and fruits
- Cooked, frozen or canned veggies
- Dried herbs
- Heating to 158F or higher kills Cyclospora
What is Cyclosporiasis caused by the Cyclospora outbreak?
Cyclospora is a foodborne parasite that can cause severe gastrointestinal illness. It has been linked in the past to fresh produce such as herbs, salad greens, and berries. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it causes watery, sometimes explosive diarrhoea and other stomach problems. Symptoms usually start within a week of ingesting the parasite. Left untreated, symptoms may take a long time to go away. Moreover, you’re at a greater risk of a severe infection if you have a weakened immune system.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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