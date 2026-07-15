Cyclospora causes 3,000 diarrhea cases in US: Gastroenterologist Dr Salhab shares foods to avoid in parasite outbreak

A Cyclospora outbreak has sickened more than 3,000 people across more than 30 US states, according to AP. Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite, is a rapidly spreading illness. As health officials continue to investigate the source of the outbreak, a possible link to lettuce and other salad greens has come forth. Infections from the diarrhea-causing parasite cyclospora are surging, with state-level data suggesting that 2026 is already the nation's worst year for reported cases. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Also Read | As cyclospora illnesses surge to record cases, Michigan officials eye lettuce as possible cause

Meanwhile, Michigan officials said early findings from their investigation showed lettuce was a common product reported by people who developed infections. However, authorities stressed that the investigation is still ongoing and other foods cannot be ruled out. Additionally, no supplier or grower has been identified as the source.

However, amid this outbreak, it is important to safeguard oneself. On July 15, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, listed foods one should avoid during the parasite outbreak. He also mentioned foods one can safely eat. Let's find out the list: