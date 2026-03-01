Meme of the day: Viral meme perfectly sums up chaotic start to 2026 as March begins

The year 2026 has felt like a relentless rollercoaster, marked by dramatic geopolitical developments and escalating global tensions that have left many people stunned at how quickly events have unfolded. From a lightning military operation by the President Donald Trump led United States administration that captured Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro along with his wife following a strike on the country’s capital Caracas, to joint US and Israel strikes against Iran that resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior figures in Tehran, the year has already witnessed a series of shocking moments. A viral meme captured online reactions to a turbulent start to 2026. (X/@user0000O0)

Iran’s subsequent retaliation further heightened tensions across the Middle East, fuelling uncertainty and anxiety worldwide. Against this backdrop, social media users have turned to humour to process the intensity of global events, with one viral meme now encapsulating the collective mood online.

Meme reflects global fatigue As March begins, a meme shared on X by a user named @user0000O0 has struck a chord with internet users. The image shows a man staring blankly at a screen in disbelief, paired with the caption, “what do you mean it’s already March.” The meme captures a feeling many users relate to, suggesting that the pace and scale of world events have made the first two months of 2026 feel unusually overwhelming.

Take a look here at the meme: