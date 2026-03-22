Trump sparks fresh health fears as he appears to struggle down Air Force One stairs, ‘Tired and disheveled’ | Video

President Donald Trump sparked fresh health concerns after he appeared to waddle in a video while making it off Air Force One when he arrived at Mar-A-Lago Saturday, March 21. He has faced increased scrutiny over his health in recent months, with many pointing to apparent physical limitations, discolored hands and swollen ankles. Trump sparks fresh health fears as he appears to struggle down Air Force One stairs (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (AFP)

Trump, however, has cited a report from White House physician Ronny Jackson, insisting that he is the "healthiest president.”

A video circulating on X sparked health fears as Trump was seen apparently struggling his way down the stairs of Air Force One. The president appeared to waddle out of the cockpit before walking down the steps very carefully. He even seemed to take a breather half way down.

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“Wow! Trump really is looking old, tired and disheveled — he can barely make it down the steps of Air Force One!” an X user wrote, sharing the video.