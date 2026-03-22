Trump sparks fresh health fears as he appears to struggle down Air Force One stairs, ‘Tired and disheveled’ | Video
President Donald Trump sparked fresh health concerns after he appeared to waddle in a video while making it off Air Force One when he arrived at Mar-A-Lago.
President Donald Trump sparked fresh health concerns after he appeared to waddle in a video while making it off Air Force One when he arrived at Mar-A-Lago Saturday, March 21. He has faced increased scrutiny over his health in recent months, with many pointing to apparent physical limitations, discolored hands and swollen ankles.
Trump, however, has cited a report from White House physician Ronny Jackson, insisting that he is the "healthiest president.”
A video circulating on X sparked health fears as Trump was seen apparently struggling his way down the stairs of Air Force One. The president appeared to waddle out of the cockpit before walking down the steps very carefully. He even seemed to take a breather half way down.
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“Wow! Trump really is looking old, tired and disheveled — he can barely make it down the steps of Air Force One!” an X user wrote, sharing the video.
‘His brain is muddled’
Netizens weighed in on the video in the comment section. “It’s time to come clean about his health,” one user wrote. “Maybe he'll fall and break his neck,” said another. One user said, “Too many hamburgers, I remember President Biden flying to Ukraine, returning the next day and giving a rally. I used to say he's like the old Irishman on the train that sleeps standing up with his cap over his eyes. Trump is getting old and his brain is muddled.”
“The weight of his bad decisions are catching up with him…,” wrote a user, while another said, “Shame if he fell down all those stairs”. “Pretty soon he’ll attempt to ban cameras,” wrote a user.
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This comes a day after Trump was seen in a video seemingly struggling to sit down in a chair during a Friday morning ceremony. He appeared to grip the table with both hands and contorted in an awkward-looking position before finally sitting down.
Per Trump’s official schedule, he is supposed to spend the weekend and a portion of Monday in Florida, the Irish Star reported. He is then scheduled to travel to Tennessee and return to the White House later on Monday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More