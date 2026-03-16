Who is Richard Pulley? GoFundMe for 78-year-old Tennessee DoorDash driver raises $900K
Brittany Smith launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe titled "Give Richard a Chance to Rest Again."
Last week, Richard Pulley, a 78-year-old DoorDash driver from Tennessee, was captured on a doorbell camera struggling to deliver a Starbucks order to Brittany Smith's home in Manchester.
In the video, Pulley can be seen slowly climbing the front steps while carrying the order, appearing visibly tired.
After receiving her delivery, Smith reviewed the recording and began wondering who he was and why someone his age was still working such a physically demanding job.
Through social media, she tracked him down and learned that Pulley was forced to work because he and his wife’s retirement income wasn’t enough to cover their basic expenses, including rent and medication.
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GoFundMe launched
Moved by his story, Smith launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe titled "Give Richard a Chance to Rest Again."
"My name is Brittany and I am setting up this go fund me for Richard. Richard delivered Starbucks to my home via door dash and it was evident from the video this was a task for him. With the help of social media I was able to track down Richard and learned he does DoorDash due to his wife being fired from her job (at no fault of her own) and by the time they pay their monthly expenses plus purchase their medication there is nothing left. Let’s help Richard go back into retirement," she wrote on the campaign page.
The campaign quickly gained traction online and has since raised more than $900,000.
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Smith later met the Pulleys at a local burger restaurant to show them the fundraiser.
Married for over 56 years, the couple said they were overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers who wanted to help them enjoy retirement.
“We appreciate every one of them … it’s taking a lot of pressure off of us … and making life livable once again,” Pulley told WBIR.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More