Ashley B. Pruitt GoFundMe: Kentucky mother among six US service members killed in Iraq crash

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the family of the Kentucky mother who was among the six American service members who lost their lives in a plane crash in Iraq on Thursday. Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, a Kentucky mother and Air Force member, died in a plane crash in Iraq. (Ashley B. Pruitt/GoFundMe)

The fundrsing effort commenced following the passing of Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, a native of Bardstown and a mother, and had accumulated over $50,000 so far. The objective of the GoFundMe was to raise $50,000 to assist Pruitt's family.

According to a news release from the Department of Defense on Saturday, Pruitt was assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing based at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. She, along with five others, perished on March 12 when a KC-135 aerial refueling tanker crashed in western Iraq. The incident is currently under investigation.

Also Read: US airmen killed in KC-135 crash during Iraq mission identified: Who were they?

Ashley B. Pruitt: GoFundMe launched Pruitt, 34, resided in Bardstown with her husband, their 3-year-old daughter, and her stepson, as stated on the GoFundMe page.

Pruitt enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the spring of 2017 and discovered her enthusiasm for her role as a boom operator, according to GoFundMe page. “Ashley took great pride in her work and in supporting the mission every day. As a TSgt., she was also a leader who cared deeply about the Airmen she worked with.”

“She worked hard for the family she always wanted and cherished them all. Ashley’s loss leaves an unimaginable hole for her family, friends, and fellow Airmen,” the page reads.

She is the second individual from Kentucky to lose her life as part of Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran that commenced on February 28.

Sgt. Benjamin Pennington died in attack on Prince Sultan Air Base Sgt. Benjamin Pennington, 26, from Glendale, passed away on March 8 after sustaining injuries during an attack on March 1 at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, as per the Department of Defense.

Pennington was a member of the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, which is stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado.

Representative Candy Massaroni and Senator Jimmy Higdon, both from Bardstown, issued a joint statement concerning Pruitt's death, stating that she made the "ultimate sacrifice while serving our country overseas."

“The sacrifice made by Ashley and her fellow service members is a powerful reminder that the freedoms we enjoy at home are safeguarded by brave Americans willing to place themselves in harm’s way. Her service reflects a deep commitment to something greater than herself,” the statement said.