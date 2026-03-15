Ashley B. Pruitt GoFundMe: Kentucky mother among six US service members killed in Iraq crash
GoFundMe campaign launched for Kentucky mother Ashley Pruitt, who died in a plane crash in Iraq, raising over $50,000 to support her family.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the family of the Kentucky mother who was among the six American service members who lost their lives in a plane crash in Iraq on Thursday.
The fundrsing effort commenced following the passing of Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, a native of Bardstown and a mother, and had accumulated over $50,000 so far. The objective of the GoFundMe was to raise $50,000 to assist Pruitt's family.
According to a news release from the Department of Defense on Saturday, Pruitt was assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing based at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. She, along with five others, perished on March 12 when a KC-135 aerial refueling tanker crashed in western Iraq. The incident is currently under investigation.
Also Read: US airmen killed in KC-135 crash during Iraq mission identified: Who were they?
Ashley B. Pruitt: GoFundMe launched
Pruitt, 34, resided in Bardstown with her husband, their 3-year-old daughter, and her stepson, as stated on the GoFundMe page.
Pruitt enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the spring of 2017 and discovered her enthusiasm for her role as a boom operator, according to GoFundMe page. “Ashley took great pride in her work and in supporting the mission every day. As a TSgt., she was also a leader who cared deeply about the Airmen she worked with.”
“She worked hard for the family she always wanted and cherished them all. Ashley’s loss leaves an unimaginable hole for her family, friends, and fellow Airmen,” the page reads.
She is the second individual from Kentucky to lose her life as part of Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran that commenced on February 28.
Sgt. Benjamin Pennington died in attack on Prince Sultan Air Base
Sgt. Benjamin Pennington, 26, from Glendale, passed away on March 8 after sustaining injuries during an attack on March 1 at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, as per the Department of Defense.
Pennington was a member of the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, which is stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado.
Representative Candy Massaroni and Senator Jimmy Higdon, both from Bardstown, issued a joint statement concerning Pruitt's death, stating that she made the "ultimate sacrifice while serving our country overseas."
“The sacrifice made by Ashley and her fellow service members is a powerful reminder that the freedoms we enjoy at home are safeguarded by brave Americans willing to place themselves in harm’s way. Her service reflects a deep commitment to something greater than herself,” the statement said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More