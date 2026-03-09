Who was Jason Hughes? Gainesville maths teacher dead after practical joke; family reacts
Georgia math teacher Jason Hughes, 40, died after teens pranking his home fled in a car. Driver Jayden Wallace, 18, allegedly ran him over; four more arrested.
Jason Hughes, a 40-year-old maths teacher in Gainesville, Georgia, was killed in a freak accident following a prank by five teenage students at his home on Thursday.
On Thursday, around 11:40pm local time, a group of teenagers, reportedly led by 18-year-old Jayden Wallace, covered the yard outside the home of Hughes with toilet paper as part of a senior-junior war at the school. They had come to the Gainesville residence in a car.
Hughes stepped out of the home and ran towards the car as the teenagers were trying to flee. He tripped and fell and was run over by the car that Wallace was driving. They stopped and provided first aid to Jason Hughes till emergency responders arrived. But it was not enough, and Hughes passed away at Gainesville’s Northeast Georgia Medical Center Friday.
WSBTV reported that along with Jayden Wallace, Elijiah Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque and Ariana Cruz were also arrested. Wallace faces charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass and littering. The others face the same charges, except for homicide and reckless driving.
The New York Post reports that Jayden Wallace is being held on a bond of $1,950.
Who Was Jason Hughes?
Jason Hughes has been identified as the maths teacher at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia. He was also the golf coach of the Gainesville School District. He was married to Laura Hughes and they have two sons. As of this writing, the fundraiser has raised more than $136,000. Laura Hughes was also a maths teacher, per local media reports.
Also read: Teacher killed in US' Georgia after late-night prank goes wrong, 5 teens arrested
The Hughes family reacted to the incident in a GoFundMe launched by Krista May of Gainesville to support the family in the time of crisis. The GoFundMe stated: "Jason’s life was a blessing to so many, and his untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come.
"Please use this opportunity to come alongside them in their time of immediate need and future planning for his children."
“Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues,” the school district said in a statement to local media.
“He gave so much to so many in numerous ways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More