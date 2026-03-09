Who was Jason Hughes? Gainesville maths teacher dead after practical joke; family reacts

Jason Hughes, a 40-year-old maths teacher in Gainesville, Georgia, was killed in a freak accident following a prank by five teenage students at his home on Thursday. Jason Hughes with his wife, Laura Hughes. (Facebook@Jason Hughes)

On Thursday, around 11:40pm local time, a group of teenagers, reportedly led by 18-year-old Jayden Wallace, covered the yard outside the home of Hughes with toilet paper as part of a senior-junior war at the school. They had come to the Gainesville residence in a car.

Hughes stepped out of the home and ran towards the car as the teenagers were trying to flee. He tripped and fell and was run over by the car that Wallace was driving. They stopped and provided first aid to Jason Hughes till emergency responders arrived. But it was not enough, and Hughes passed away at Gainesville’s Northeast Georgia Medical Center Friday.

WSBTV reported that along with Jayden Wallace, Elijiah Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque and Ariana Cruz were also arrested. Wallace faces charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass and littering. The others face the same charges, except for homicide and reckless driving.

The New York Post reports that Jayden Wallace is being held on a bond of $1,950.

Who Was Jason Hughes? Jason Hughes has been identified as the maths teacher at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia. He was also the golf coach of the Gainesville School District. He was married to Laura Hughes and they have two sons. As of this writing, the fundraiser has raised more than $136,000. Laura Hughes was also a maths teacher, per local media reports.

The Hughes family reacted to the incident in a GoFundMe launched by Krista May of Gainesville to support the family in the time of crisis. The GoFundMe stated: "Jason’s life was a blessing to so many, and his untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come.

"Please use this opportunity to come alongside them in their time of immediate need and future planning for his children."

“Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues,” the school district said in a statement to local media.

“He gave so much to so many in numerous ways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family.”