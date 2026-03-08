Teacher killed in US' Georgia after late-night prank goes wrong, 5 teens arrested

A late-night prank outside a home in Gainesville in the US state of Georgia ended in tragedy after a high school teacher was accidentally run over and killed while confronting a group of teenagers. Hughes is survived by his wife, Laura Hughes, who also teaches mathematics at the same school, and their two children. (Facebook@Jason Hughes)

Jason Hughes, 40, taught mathematics at North Hall High School and was also associated with the school’s golf programme. According to police, the incident unfolded late on Thursday night when Hughes noticed a commotion outside his house.

What happened? Officials said teenagers had allegedly targeted the property in a prank and were spotted “rolling” toilet paper across Hughes' house, 11 Alive reported.

Police said Hughes stepped outside around 11:40 pm to see what was happening and approached vehicles where the teenagers were attempting to leave the area. As one of the vehicles pulled away, Hughes reportedly tripped and fell on the road. The truck, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Wallace, then ran over him, reported the New York Post.

Authorities said Wallace and two others stopped after the incident and tried to help Hughes. They reportedly provided first aid until emergency responders reached the spot and rushed the teacher to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Hughes died there the following day due to his injuries.

Police have charged Wallace with several offences, including first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass and littering on private property. Jail records show he is being held on a bond of $1,950.

Four other teenagers: Elijiah Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque and Ariana Cruz, all aged 18 were also taken into custody near the house. They face misdemeanour charges related to criminal trespass and littering, reported WSBTV.

