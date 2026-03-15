US airmen killed in KC-135 crash during Iraq mission identified: Who were they?
The U.S. military has paid tribute to six airmen lost in a refueling aircraft crash in western Iran.
The military of the United States has named six airmen who lost their lives when a refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq earlier this week, as tributes continue to flow in for the crew whose service encompassed various states and units within the US Air Force, reported Fox News.
The KC-135 crash, which took place on Thursday, is still under investigation.
KC-135 crash: Who were the victims?
The Pentagon announced on Saturday that the victims were:
Major Alex Klinner (33): 6th Air Refueling Wing (Florida).
Captain Ariana G. Savino (31): 6th Air Refueling Wing (Florida).
Technical Sergeant Ashley Pruitt (34): 6th Air Refueling Wing (Florida).
Captain Seth R. Koval (38): 121st Air Refueling Wing (Ohio).
Captain Curtis J. Angst (30): 121st Air Refueling Wing (Ohio).
Technical Sergeant Tyler Simmons (28): 121st Air Refueling Wing (Ohio).
This incident raises the total number of US military personnel who have lost their lives in relation to the ongoing conflict with Iran to 13.
According to US military, the airmen were on board a KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft when it crashed in western Iraq. Officials said that the crash was “not a result of hostile fire or friendly fire.” Two aircraft were involved in the operation as part of Operation Epic Fury, the designation given by the Pentagon to the current military engagement with Iran, although the second aircraft managed to land safely.
Tributes pour in
Three crew members, Klinner, Savino, and Pruitt, were assigned to the 6th Air Refuelling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, serving with the 99th Air Refuelling Squadron located in Birmingham, Alabama. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey paid tribute to them, stating: “They were not only outstanding Airmen. They were our neighbors – our fellow Alabamians. May their service and that of their families never be forgotten.”
The remaining three, Koval, Angst, and Simmons, were affiliated with the 121st Air Refuelling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also recognized their service, emphasizing that their roles involved complex and perilous missions. In a post on X, he said that they were trained to “transfer fuel from one plane to another in midair, and their work was critical in long-distance missions in defense of our nation. Every mission they undertook involved risks that they were willing to take and the courage to put the lives of others above their own. They served with honor.”
The Pentagon has confirmed that almost 140 personnel have sustained injuries in several incidents over the past few weeks, highlighting the risks associated with ongoing operations in the Middle East.
Major Klinner's family launches GoFundMe initiative
As families grieve for their heroes, a GoFundMe initiative aimed at assisting Major Klinner's family has already exceeded $467,000, demonstrating the community's unity in response to the loss of these public servants.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More