US airmen killed in KC-135 crash during Iraq mission identified: Who were they?

The military of the United States has named six airmen who lost their lives when a refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq earlier this week, as tributes continue to flow in for the crew whose service encompassed various states and units within the US Air Force, reported Fox News. Six airmen from the 6th and 121st Air Refueling Wings died in a KC-135 crash in Iraq.

The KC-135 crash, which took place on Thursday, is still under investigation.

KC-135 crash: Who were the victims? The Pentagon announced on Saturday that the victims were:

Major Alex Klinner (33): 6th Air Refueling Wing (Florida).

Captain Ariana G. Savino (31): 6th Air Refueling Wing (Florida).

Technical Sergeant Ashley Pruitt (34): 6th Air Refueling Wing (Florida).

Captain Seth R. Koval (38): 121st Air Refueling Wing (Ohio).

Captain Curtis J. Angst (30): 121st Air Refueling Wing (Ohio).

Technical Sergeant Tyler Simmons (28): 121st Air Refueling Wing (Ohio).

This incident raises the total number of US military personnel who have lost their lives in relation to the ongoing conflict with Iran to 13.

According to US military, the airmen were on board a KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft when it crashed in western Iraq. Officials said that the crash was “not a result of hostile fire or friendly fire.” Two aircraft were involved in the operation as part of Operation Epic Fury, the designation given by the Pentagon to the current military engagement with Iran, although the second aircraft managed to land safely.

Tributes pour in Three crew members, Klinner, Savino, and Pruitt, were assigned to the 6th Air Refuelling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, serving with the 99th Air Refuelling Squadron located in Birmingham, Alabama. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey paid tribute to them, stating: “They were not only outstanding Airmen. They were our neighbors – our fellow Alabamians. May their service and that of their families never be forgotten.”

The remaining three, Koval, Angst, and Simmons, were affiliated with the 121st Air Refuelling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also recognized their service, emphasizing that their roles involved complex and perilous missions. In a post on X, he said that they were trained to “transfer fuel from one plane to another in midair, and their work was critical in long-distance missions in defense of our nation. Every mission they undertook involved risks that they were willing to take and the courage to put the lives of others above their own. They served with honor.”

The Pentagon has confirmed that almost 140 personnel have sustained injuries in several incidents over the past few weeks, highlighting the risks associated with ongoing operations in the Middle East.