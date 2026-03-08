An Ohio TikToker and mom of three tragically died after undergoing a “mommy makeover” tummy tuck procedure, the New York Post reported. Rachel Tussey’s husband, Jeremy, announced the shocking news on social media. A GoFundMe has been launched to help the Tussey family. Rachel Tussey GoFundMe: Ohio TikToker and mom dies after undergoing ‘mommy makeover’ tummy tuck procedure (GoFundMe)

Tussey described herself as “Over 40 & fabulous” to her followers on TikTok. She had been using the platform to share how excited and also scared she was as she prepared for the cosmetic surgery.

The 47-year-old underwent an abdominoplasty surgery on February 25. She told her followers that it was a procedure she had “waited a really long time for.”

“I’m in good hands. I know God’s got my back. Let’s do this,” Tussey, dressed in a hospital gown said in her last video, posted just hours before the surgery.

What happened to Rachel Tussey? Jeremy Tussey shared in an emotional TikTok update that things took a turn for the worse. The surgery was successful, but Tussey later became unresponsive, her husband said, according to Cincinnati.com

Tussey was administered Narcan, but efforts to revive her failed. She was rushed to Bethesda North Hospital where she was put on a ventilator.

Jeremy said that he believes the dose of pain killer given to Tussey at the surgery center was too high. However, he also praised the care she received at the hospital.

“To me, it looks like incompetency. Somebody dropped the ball here,” the husband said. “Somebody dropped the ball and killed my wife.”

Jeremy claimed that his wife was without oxygen for more than six minutes before he was told that she was brain dead. He then took her off life support.

The family told local news outlet WXIX-TV that they have obtained a lawyer. However, they have yet to file a lawsuit against the plastic surgeon.

GoFundMe launched A GoFundMe that was launched after Tussey’s death described her as a “vibrant mother, devoted wife, and a true servant to her community” who lost her life after undergoing “a surgery that tragically resulted in an unfortunate situation of medical neglect.”

“Rachel fought bravely with her family by her side, but the extent of the damage left her with very minimal brain activity. On March 5th, her husband Jeremy faced the unimaginable and heartbreaking decision to remove her from life support,” the page read.

It added, “Rachel was truly full of life. She loved adventure, cherished her family deeply, and lived as an example of what community and compassion should look like. She dedicated countless hours helping others, including organizing donation efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, collecting supplies and personally delivering essential items to those in need. When someone needed help, Rachel was always the first person to step forward.”

The GoFundMe is raising money to help Jeremy, and the couple’s three children – Tristan, Alec, and Livi – as the family faces “significant unexpected expenses during an already overwhelming time of grief.”

At the time of writing this article, $21,335 had been raised of the $22K goal.