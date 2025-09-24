Emilie Kiser pays sweet tribute to late son Trigg while talking about her ‘grief journey’ | Watch

Chandler-based social media influencer Emilie Kiser paid a sweet tribute to her son, Trigg Kiser, who died on May 18 after a water incident that took place days earlier. Trigg was three years old when he died in a drowning incident. Emilie Kiser pays sweet tribute to late son Trigg while talking about her ‘grief journey’ (emiliekiser/Instagram)

In a recent Instagram post, Emilie shared a video of her doing her day-to-day tasks. She can be seen wearing a necklace with a ‘TRIGG’ pendant attached to it – a gesture that is clearly a tribute to her little son.

Here’s what Emilie Kiser said

“I have missed truly getting to just like chat with you guys every day,” Emilie said in the video.

“I know that might sound silly to a lot of people, but I really do love this community that we have here and I hope that in coming back and sharing a little bit of what I choose to, I can reconnect with you guys and hopefully help anyone who is maybe going through a similar situation,” she added. “I have obviously been offline for the last little bit. I'm just doing my best every day to figure this out, figure my life out, so I'm just taking it day by day.”

Emilie further said, “I'm going to do the same thing with my content, just take it day by day. Obviously, you guys know that the last few months have been really, really hard and I'm not going to sugarcoat it, I'm not going to lie, I'm not going to sit here and act like things are fine and dandy and I don't want it to come off that way with me coming back and making content again. This is really therapeutic for me.”

Emilie went on to say that she is not sure how much she would want to share, especially about her “grief journey,” and that the last thing she would want to do is “get on the Internet and cry.”

“I'm just not ready right now, I don't know when I'll be ready, um but if you are going through anything similar, I just want to say that I love you and I'm here for you and I understand how hard it is. So yeah, just wanted to get some of that off my chest, but I have some time right now so we're gonna reset this house for the week ahead. I'm excited to do so,” she added.

Trigg Kiser’s death

On May 12, shortly before 6 pm, officers went to respond to a drowning call at a home near East Chandler Heights and South Cooper roads, said Chandler police spokesperson Sonu Wasu, according to azcentral. They performed CPR, and eventually firefighters arrived and took over. Wasu confirmed that the child, later identified as Trigg, was taken to Chandler Regional Medical Center and then to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner said that he died on May 18.

Before his death, Trigg featured in many of Emilie’s Instagram posts. Be it on Easter or just a random Friday update, Emilie made sure her husband and children were seen in her videos and photos on social media.