Emilie Kiser makes big change after son Trigg's death, opens up about pool fence controversy

Influencer Emilie Kiser has broken her social media silence following the heartbreaking death of her 3-year-old son, Trigg. In an emotional Instagram post, she shared a heartfelt message about her loss. Kiser lost her son after he drowned in the pool and passed away. The influencer went silent with her more than 4.1 million TikTok followers and 1.7 million Instagram folowers. In her new post, she announced that she will be making a big change as she shared that she will be “establishing more boundaries.” Influencer Emilie Kiser has opened up about the tragic loss of her son, Trigg, who drowned at age three in an Instagram post.(Instagram)

Emilie Kiser reveals her 'hardest lesson' from son's death

In her Instagram post, Kiser started as she wrote, “Loss of this magnitude feels impossible to put into words. I've spent days, weeks, months trying to find them and also take the time I've needed to digest the loss of my baby.” She described Trigg as “our baby and best friend.” Kiser shared that the 3-year-old brought “light and spirit” to their world and they miss him “every second of every day.”

The influencer then went ahead and took “full responsibility as Trigg's mother,” adding that she should have done more to “protect him”. She wrote, “One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it's something I will never overlook again. I hope amidst this pain, Trigg's story will help prevent other children and families from suffering the same loss.”

Kiser then expressed gratitude to her family and thanked them for the “support” and “unconditional love” they showered as she grieved her loss. She added, “We truly have the best and most supportive friends and family who have, quite literally, carried us through this and continue to do so daily.” She also showed gratitude to her audience “for the kind messages” and “outpouring of love for our family” in these “tough times”.

In her emotional note, Kiser also shared that “the only way through grief is to keep going minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day, and every moment since that day I've done my best to keep picking myself up.”

Emilie Kiser says she will be implementing ‘more boundaries’

Kiser also announced that she will be “establishing more boundaries” with what she will be posting online following the tragic incident. She recalled, “When I started on social media in 2021 as a new mom, my goal was to connect with other moms and find a community. I have found that and so much more through all of you.”

She continued, “I found a community, a hobby I love, and a job I am so grateful for. I have always been my authentic self on social media and tried my best to share my everyday life honestly, while also being mindful of what I didn't choose to share.” She added, “I now have seen through this tragedy how relationships online lack boundaries, especially in protecting children's privacy.”

Thus, Kiser shared that “Moving forward, I will be establishing more boundaries with what I share online.” She concluded her emotional note with the hope that in the future she will be “in a place to share more about how I am navigating this grief," however, currently she is immensely grateful for “the love, compassion, patience” and the space she has been provided with to grieve, adding, “I am more grateful for it than can ever be expressed.”