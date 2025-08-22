TikTok star Emilie Kiser on son Trigg's death: ‘Will forever second guess decision…’

TikTok star Emilie Kiser has opened up about navigating grief after losing her three-month-old son, Trigg. Kiser and husband, Brady, lost their child to an accidental drowning in the family pool this May. On May 27, Emilie Kiser had filed a suit against the Maricopa County public offices to keep records with details of her child's demise private.(Instagram/emiliekiser)

Now, she has detailed her ordeal in the aftermath of the tragedy. Emilie wrote about this in court documents to the Arizona Superior Court for Maricopa County in May, which were accessed by E! News on August 21.

What Emilie Kiser said about son's death

Kiser said her son's death was “the most severe and emotional event I have ever experienced.” She also noted both Brady and her were concerned about whether they would be able to even start to heal.

“I was not home when this happened,” she explained in the documents. Emilie added, “I will forever second guess that decision, among many others. The tragedy already haunts me.”

Notably, Brady was at home at the time, watching both Trigg and their four-month-old, Theodore. Officials have said that Brady won't be charged with any crimes in this case.

Emilie added, “Our love for our children has been shared and expressed worldwide, given my role as a social media personality with many 'followers' across a number of social media platforms,” also saying, “Nothing we have shared as part of my profession has depicted or been intended to depict anything but deep and adoring love within our Family. That is how it should stay forever in my mind and the minds of all others.”

On May 27, Emilie had filed a suit against the Maricopa County public offices to keep records with details of her child's demise private. Maricopa County's Office of the Medical Examiner then shared a statement about the steps being taken to ensure privacy.

“When Maricopa County learned the family was pursuing a court order to prevent the release of these records the Office of the Medical Examiner worked with the family to place a seal on the record,” Maricopa County director of communications, Jason Berry, had said to NBC News two days after.