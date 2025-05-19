'I love my boy...': Emilie Kiser's photos with late son Trigg leave netizens in tears as tributes pour in

TikToker Emilie Kiser's 3-year-old son died days after he was pulled out of a backyard pool in a critical condition, confirmed Chandler Police, leaving the Internet in shock. Emilie Kiser, a 23-year-old American social media personality and well-known TikTok influencer, with her husband and late son Trigg.(Instagram)

Trigg was hospitalized after suffering injuries in the pool, but he was unable to recover. The Kiser family received the Chandler Police Department's sincerest condolences. They have said that while the probe is still continuing, they would not provide any more information in a bid to protect the privacy of the family.

TikToker Emilie Kiser's son dies: A look at her adorable photos with late son Trigg as tributes pour in

Emilie Kiser, a 23-year-old American social media personality and well-known TikTok influencer, is most recognized for her engaging “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) videos and lifestyle and daily household chores-related content. She is originally from Phoenix, Arizona, and recently shifted to Arizona with her husband, Brady, as per her May 5 TikTok post.

Following the news of her son's demise, the fans and supporters of Kiser expressed their deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, with several people sharing and commenting on the family pictures posted by the TikToker influencer on her Instagram account. As Kiser has posted several pictures with her family and especially her son Trigg, one of the captions of her posts reads, “I love my boys”.

“I’ve been carrying such a heavy heart all week hoping the rumors weren’t true. Literally checking TikTok everyday to hear an update about little Trigg. I literally cannot imagine how Emilie must be feeling right now. My heart is aching for her,” one X user wrote.

“Trigg Kiser passed away I am truly HEARTBROKEN for Emilie Kiser. I have never EVER felt so much for someone I don’t even know. I am truly so so heartbroken. May God bless them 😭,” another commented.

“my heart literally breaks for emilie kiser. he was literally only three years old,” a third person said.