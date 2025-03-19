‘Become TikToker because you need attention’: Aamir Jamal shreds Brad Hogg for ‘making fun of Mohammad Rizwan’s English'

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is in the middle of a huge controversy after he mocked Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan. A clip is going viral on social media in which a person can be seen making fun of Rizwan's speaking style. This was not it, as Rizwan's proficiency in English was also made fun of. As the person pulled off these antics, Hogg was seen laughing. Pakistan pacer Aamir Jamal launched a scathing attack on Brad Hogg(AP/Screengrab X)

Pakistan pacer Aamir Jamal has now launched a scathing attack on Brad Hogg, calling his act "shameful." He added that English is Rizwan's third language and advised the former Australia cricketer to join TikTok.

Aamir Jamal said that Hogg needs attention and more followers, so he is resorting to making fun of Mohammad Rizwan.

"I just watch a video which is circulating on twitter and others social media It is very shameful act from @Brad_Hogg who called himself a international cricketer making fun of @iMRizwanPak about his English which is his 3rd language not even 2nd," Aamir Jamal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I would rather suggest you to become #TikToker because you might need followers and attention by making fun of other people thats the platform for you not cricket community," he added.

What the whole video is all about?

In the video doing the rounds on social media, Hogg can be seen interviewing a person who seems to be a content creator. The latter impersonates Mohammad Rizwan.

Hogg begins the video by asking the impersonator what he thinks of Virat Kohli. The impersonator replies, "I and Virat are alike. He drinks water. I drink water. He eats food. I eat food. We are both the same; there is no difference."

The content creator also referenced Rizwan's popular line, "Ya to win hai ya learn hai." He used this when describing Pakistan's strategy.

Mohammad Rizwan was recently dropped from Pakistan's squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. However, he is all set to lead the side in the ODI series against the Kiwis, beginning on March 29 in Napier.

Under Rizwan's leadership, Pakistan recently crashed out of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 in the group stage.

Pakistan lost matches against New Zealand and India, while the fixture against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi.