‘Australia should be ashamed...What a disgrace!’ Brad Hogg mauled for 'pathetic' post mocking Mohammad Rizwan

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 18, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The clip highlighted Mohammad Rizwan's distinctive speaking style and mocked his English proficiency, and social media users pummeled Brad Hogg.

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg received severe criticism on social media after a clip mocking Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan went viral. The clip highlighted Rizwan's distinctive speaking style and mocked his English proficiency, and social media users pummeled Hogg.

Brad Hogg was criticised for mocking Mohammad Rizwan
Brad Hogg was criticised for mocking Mohammad Rizwan

In the clip circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hogg is seen interviewing a content creator, whose looks resembled Indian batter Virat Kohli, impersonating Rizwan. The video has "Virat Kohli = Mohammad Rizwan" written on top.

During the interview, Hogg asked, "What do you think about Virat Kohli?" The impersonator responded saying: "I and Virat are alike. He drinks water, I drink water. He eats food, I eat food. We are both the same; there is no difference." He also used one of Rizwan's most popular responses, Ya win hai, learn," when asked about Pakistan's strategy.

The Aussie then jokingly praised Rizwan's English proficiency, and the impersonator replied, "Yes, everyone in Pakistan says my English is very good."

Social media users lashed out at Hogg after the video went viral, as the former spinner was shamed and called out for his "pathetic" act.

Rizwan set to return in New Zealand ODIs

Following a disastrous campaign in the Champions Trophy, where the Rizwan-led side failed to secure a single win in the home tournament, thus incurring a group-stage exit, the captain faced the axe. PCB selectors dropped Rizwan, along with Babar Azam, for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand as a new-look Pakistan side began their preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

However, Rizwan was retained as the captain for the three-match ODI series that will follow. The contest will begin in Napier on March 29. Pakistan players will then return home for the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League, slated to begin on April 11, where Rizwan will aim to prove his worth in the T20 format again, hoping to make a return to the national side for the World Cup next year.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with NZ vs PAK Live Score.
