Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trigg Kiser dead: Chandler Police sends ‘deepest condolences’ to Emilie Kiser's family; full statement here

ByShweta Kukreti
May 19, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Trigg Kiser, the 3-year-old son of renowned influencer Emilie Kiser, passed away days after being discovered in a backyard pool.

Trigg Kiser, the 3-year-old son of renowned influencer Emilie Kiser, passed away days after being discovered in a backyard pool.

Trigg Kiser died from the injuries he sustained in the incident. He was rescued from a backyard pool last Monday.
Trigg Kiser died from the injuries he sustained in the incident. He was rescued from a backyard pool last Monday.

Trigg died from the injuries he sustained in the incident, as per FOX 10. The toddler was rescued from a backyard pool last Monday. 

Chandler Police on Sunday confirmed that Emilie Kiser, a TikTok influencer, was his mother.

When Police found Trigg in a backyard pool

After responding to a complaint about a drowning at a residence close to Chandler Heights and Cooper Roads, Chandler Police found on the evening of the incident that Trigg was in desperate need of medical assistance. They started CPR even before the arrival of paramedics.

Trigg was sent in critical condition to a neighboring hospital. But he was later transported by air to Phoenix Children's Hospital because of the severity of his injuries.

Also Read: Is Annabelle responsible for Louisiana plantation house fire, New Orleans prison break? Evil doll's tour sparks panic

Trigg is dead: Chandler Police's full statement here

In the latest statement, police said Emilie Kiser's son died on the afternoon of May 18.

Chandler Police extended condolences to Kiser family and loved ones during this unfathomable moment. Police refused to share any further information until the inquiry is concluded.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” Chandler Police stated, as per FOX 10. “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing. This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

Netizens react to Trigg's death

Reacting to the news of Trigg's demise, one X user wrote: “God rest his precious soul. And God be with the family. That is a terrible tragedy.”

“Absolutely gut wrenching,” another commented.

With 3.1 million TikTok followers and over 1 million Instagram followers, Kiser is well-known for her compassionate videos that highlight the everyday struggles of being a mother and wife.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Trigg Kiser dead: Chandler Police sends ‘deepest condolences’ to Emilie Kiser's family; full statement here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On