Is Annabelle responsible for Louisiana plantation house fire, New Orleans prison break? Evil doll's tour sparks panic

With the anticipated release of another Annabelle sequel this year, the infamous haunted doll has been making the rounds in the US, sending social media users into a frenzy. Annabelle visited to Louisiana and then to San Antonio, Texas.(X@sweetcoloosh)

Ryan Daniel Buell, a paranormal expert and ex-host of Paranormal State, shared footage of the doll's ongoing tour on TikTok, garnering the attention of millions of viewers. “The energy is definitely different here. The (New England Society of Psychic Research) guys invited me to carry her in… not gonna lie, I was saying the Lord’s Prayer the entire time,” he stated.

Items, such as Annabelle, are being displayed throughout the nation by the Devils on the Run Tour from the Warrens Occult Museum collection in Monroe.

One of the Warrens' most well-known case files, Annabelle served as the inspiration for three horror films titled “Annabelle,” which are an integral component of a broader cinematic universe that started with the 2013 film “The Conjuring.”

The real Annabelle is a more conventional Raggedy Ann doll, but the one in the films is a porcelain doll with a distinctive design. The doll was presented from a mother to her daughter, a nursing student, the Warrens said.

According to SyFy, she and her roommate experienced a few unsettling incidents at their apartment before a medium informed them that the doll was possessed by the spirit of a young girl named Annabelle who passed away where the property stood.

Annabelle doll tour: Netizens float conspiracy theories

Meanwhile, several netizens reacted to Annabelle's Louisiana and New Orleans tour, with many wondering if the haunted doll was responsible for Louisiana plantation house fire and New Orleans prison break.

The Parish Sheriff's Office informed that eleven prisoners deemed "armed and dangerous" escaped from a New Orleans jail on Friday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the prisoners were discovered missing at the Orleans Parish Jail during a regular headcount around 8:30 am. The prisoners are believed to have fled sometime after midnight.

Sheriff Susan Hutson described it as a “very serious and unacceptable situation” during a press conference, without describing how they fled.

In Louisiana, a former plantation home that was constructed in 1859 was destroyed by fire, damaging most of the historic building.

“Annabelle comes to Louisiana, a historic home burns down and 11 inmates escape from Jail… now she’s in San Antonio, Texas…… waiting… go home Annabelle we don’t want your company….,” one X user wrote.

“So they took that haunted #Annabelle doll to New Orleans, and the next day the #NottowayPlantation--one of the most historically brutal sugar plantations a few miles away, burned to rubbble??” a second user said in a post on X.

“Three days ago they moved Annabelle, one of the most haunted dolls from Monroe, Connecticut to New Orleans, Louisiana and now the largest sugarcane plantation in Louisiana burned down AND 11 inmates in a New Orleans Prison escape. Didn't the Warren's say she should never be moved,” a third user asked.

However, these are just speculations and no confirmation has been provided in regards to such claims.