What is pro-mortalist? Palm Spring explosion suspect calls himself ‘anti-life’ in chilling confession video

Guy Edward Bartkus, a 25-year-old man has been identified as the bomber at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. In his online manifesto, he labeled himself as a “pro-mortalist”, who claimed that people didn't give their approval for him to exist. Palm Spring explosion: Investigators place a tarp over an item on a road near the site of an explosion in Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday, May 17, 2025. AP/PTI(AP05_18_2025_000039B)(AP)

Bartkus, 25, is a resident of Twentynine Palms, a tiny settlement located roughly 35 miles northeast of Palm Springs, is the suspect. He left behind a half-hour audio recording in which he described why he carried out the act, according to BNO.

“I figured I would just make a recording explaining why I’ve decided to bomb an IVF building, or clinic,” the bombing suspect stated at the starting of the recording. “Basically, it just comes down to I’m angry that I exist and that, you know, nobody got my consent to bring me here.”

Also Read: Chilling photos as Palm Springs bombing kills one, injures four, FBI calls it ‘terrorism’ targeting fertility clinic

Is Guy Edward Bartkus against IVF?

He went on to call himself “anti-life”, stating that he is against IVF and “it’s extremely wrong.”

“These are people who are having kids after they’ve sat there and thought about it. How much more stupid can it get?” he continued.

According to law enforcement officials, Bartkus allegedly attempted to record his attack using a tripod and a camera, but the file did not upload to his website.

His best friend Sophie, who had similar opinions, recently passed away after persuading her lover to shoot her while she was sleeping. In a frequently asked questions section of his website, Bartkus wrote: “IIRC we had agreed that if one of us died, the other would probably soon follow.”

Was Bartkus only person killed in Palm Spring explosion?

Officials have not yet publicly identified Bartkus' remains, but it is thought that he was the only person killed in Saturday's blast at American Reproductive Centers. Moreover, four more injured persons were rushed to the hospital.

At a briefing, an FBI spokesperson stated, “Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism.”

It is believed that all of the banked embryos are safe because the clinic was not open at the time of the attack.