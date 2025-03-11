Want to boost your IVF success? Doctors recommend making simple lifestyle changes: ‘Avoid caffeine, alcohol, smoking’

In theory, trying to have a baby is simple: you find a partner, and get pregnant. In reality though, the process can be a much more complicated for some people, especially those who have a condition that affects their fertility. If you are not getting pregnant naturally after years of trying, your doctor might mention IVF (in vitro fertilisation). But making decisions about reproductive health can be stressful and confusing, so we asked a few experts what you need to know about IVF success if trying to conceive. Also read | IVF: Infertility treatment facts you should know even before trying to get pregnant Make these simple lifestyle changes to significantly boost your IVF success, according to doctors. (Representative picture: Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rakhi Goyal, IVF specialist, Birla Fertility and IVF, Chandigarh, said that it is extremely important to understand that the success of an IVF cycle is as much dependent on the procedure itself as the reproductive health of the couple. She said, “It is crucial that people understand the impact of one's lifestyle on fertility and we, as fertility specialists, always educated people that simple changes in lifestyle practices can easily help in improving fertility and enhance IVF success.”

But what is IVF? It is a fertility treatment that involves fertilizing eggs with sperm in a laboratory, and then returning the fertilised egg to the uterus.

What pre-conception lifestyle changes to make?

From exercising regularly to maintain a healthy diet, Dr Rakhi Goyal shared some simple lifestyle changes to boost your IVF success, and said, “Regular physical activities help improve overall health and prevent obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. A healthy BMI can help with normal ovulation, semen parameters, improves chances of getting pregnant, and helps reduce miscarriages or developing complications during pregnancy.”

She added it is important to maintain a proper diet. “Having nutritious foods consisting of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and omega-3 oils while minimising processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats can help in improving fertility. Excessive caffeine and alcohol intake, smoking, etc. should be avoided as they decrease the chances of conceiving and increase the risks of miscarriages. Proper sleep (7-8 hours) is also important for successful IVF.”

Developing a positive attitude, spending time with things and people that make you happy, meditating and practicing yoga daily can greatly relieve stress and enhance one's well-being. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Stress management and emotional well-being

Stress management and reduction of environmental exposure from food, air, water, and household products is also critical. Dr Rakhi Goyal said, “Especially endocrine disrupting EDCs chemicals like pesticides, some cosmetics, food and beverage packing, etc. can influence fertility and hence, should be avoided on a daily basis. Hormones released as a result of stress have a negative impact on conception, and therefore, couple can indulge in yoga or other relaxation methods to boost fertility.”

Dr Kalpana Jain, IVF specialist, Birla Fertility and IVF, added, “A body thrives when the mind and soul are in harmony. Developing a positive attitude, spending time with things and people that make you happy, meditating and practicing yoga daily can greatly relieve stress and enhance one's well-being.”

She suggested moderate exercise 2–3 times a week, balanced diet rich in proteins and antioxidants, increased sun exposure with protection, consumption of 8-10 glasses of water daily, and having timely meals, saying, “These are powerful but easy lifestyle changes that can help greatly with conception and chances of a successful IVF treatment.”

Remember, while these lifestyle changes can improve your chances of IVF success, they should not replace medical treatment. Consult with your healthcare provider before making any significant changes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.