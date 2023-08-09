7 habits of a good sleeper that can help boost your sleep quality

Sleep is an important yet one of the most ignored aspects of our life. Sleep can play an important role in our overall health as even when we are asleep, our body is at work and performs important functions to maintain brain health and also physical health. After a good night's rest, you may notice improvement in your health when suffering from an infection or your mind can clear up after a stressful day. While you do not remember what happens when you are in the dream land or deep sleep, all your internal organs are at work with same or even more vigour in the night hours. When you do not sleep well or keep waking up during the night, this can disrupt repair and healing work at night which not only affects your energy levels the next day but also lowers your immunity. (Also read: Sleeping mistakes: Worst ways to wrap up your day that can ruin your slumber) Sleep can play an important role in our overall health as even when we are asleep, our body is at work and performs important functions

"Getting enough sleep is essential for maintaining optimal health and well-being. It improves one’s brain performance, mood, and health. Everyone who believes in discipline in life and maintains a good routine activity tend to have sound sleep. It is important to establish healthy sleep habits, known as sleep hygiene," says Dr. Sandeep Nayar, Principal Director & HOD, Pulmonology, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Dr Nayar shares 7 habits of a good sleeper:

1. A good sleeper goes to bed and wakes up at fixed time every day

A person who sleeps well usually goes to bed almost at the same time every night and wakes up in early hours of the morning and this includes weekends too. The sleeping hours should be optimal - neither less nor in excess. When your sleep too much or at different hours during weekends, your sleep routine gets affected, and this could disturb quality of sleep.

2. A good sleeper creates ideal environment for sleep

It is important to have a bedroom which is noiseless, dark, relaxing, and at a comfortable temperature. Avoid electronic devices i.e. televisions, computers, and smart phones, in your bedroom. After hitting the bed, one should be able to fall asleep within 10 to 20 minutes. Make sure your bed is comfortable otherwise you will wake up with neck pain or backache.

3. A good sleeper enjoys a light meal

People who sleep well usually avoid eating high-calorie dinner, alcohol, smoking or drinking caffeine at night. All these practices instead of relaxing can make your body and mind work overtime even during the night and this will deteriorate sleep quality.

4. A good sleeper has an unwinding regime

Stress can accumulate during the day and if not released can play havoc with your mind. When you are not relaxed at a deep level, you may keep waking up throughout the night and would not be able to enjoy deep sleep. t is advisable to go for a small walk after dinner before going to sleep or read a book to unwind.

5. A good sleeper meditates every day

Intense and non-stop thoughts are experienced by many people struggling with sleep-related issues at bedtime. Meditation is an effective practice that can help one sleep better. As a relaxation technique, meditation may help reduce insomnia and sleep troubles by promoting overall calmness.

6. A good sleeper doesn't skip breakfast

One mistake which we normally commit is skipping breakfast. We should always eat a healthy breakfast as skipping it result in number of health problem. According to studies, people who skip breakfast take longer time to fall asleep and had higher depression scores.

7. A good sleeper doesn't take long naps during the day

Avoid prolonged sleep during day, if needed; take a short (15–20 minutes or so) nap during your break time. Last but not the least one must understand the importance of sleep as it rejuvenates our body but on the flip side, more sleep isn’t always better. If you’re sleeping more than nine hours a night and you still don’t feel fresh, there may be some underlying medical issue.