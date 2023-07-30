Sleeping mistakes: Worst ways to wrap up your day that can ruin your slumber

Spending sleepless nights struggling to control stressful and non-stop thoughts or waking up in the middle of the night unable to get back to sleep? More often than not the lack of quality sleep is due to bad sleep hygiene from not switching off gadgets at night to eating a hearty meal too close to the bedtime. There are sleep disorders or health issues that could be ruining your sleep too but in most of the cases, we need to master the art of sleeping. We spend almost a third of our day sleeping, yet we do not pay attention to how we are going to fall in sleep at night. Doing activities that overwhelm the mind and the digestive system is the worst way of wrapping up the day. Say no to thrillers and horror show and yes to some soothing music. Go for a light dinner instead of having the biggest meal of your day. (Also read:6 simple everyday habits to improve your sleep) Dr, Meenakshi Jain, Assistant Professor, Dept of Psychiatry, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad in an interview with HT Digital talks about things we shouldn't do before going to sleep. Dr Jain also suggests the rituals that will help you sleep.(Shutterstock)

Dr, Meenakshi Jain, Assistant Professor, Dept of Psychiatry, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad in an interview with HT Digital talks about things we shouldn't do before going to sleep. Dr Jain also suggests the rituals that will help you sleep.

Bad habits that disrupt our sleep

1. Drinking caffeinated beverages such as tea, coffee, cold drinks

According to research, caffeine blocks the adenosine receptors which, in turn, results in disrupted sleep. Regular caffeine intake at nighttime can create a vicious cycle of sleep deprivation, leading to irritability, reduced work performance, and negative effects on cognitive processing. It can also lead to increased acidity, which may result in stomach ulcers and abdominal pain.

2. Substance abuse such as drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes, cannabis use, etc

Substance use is known to have a negative impact on the quality of sleep. It affects the information processing domain of our cognitive processes, thus affecting productivity. In addition, it can cause psychosocial and physical health issues.

3. Eating a large meal

Eating a heavy meal before bedtime can lead to increased acidity, gastroesophageal reflux, chest pain, and abdominal pain. It can also lead to poor quality of sleep and promote obesity. Thus, one should avoid big meals before bedtime, especially calorie-dense food items such as candy, ice creams, etc.

4. Strenuous exercise

Experts advise against vigorous exercise right before bedtime because it can lead to frequent nighttime awakening and delayed sleep, which may result in negative physical and mental health issues.

5. Being active on social media till late

Make sure not to take technology to your bed. It is not unknown that the blue light emitted from the screen of digital devices negatively impacts the melatonin production, the sleep hormone, making it difficult to fall asleep.

6. Counting negative experiences, reliving negative emotions associated with them, and negative self-talk

It cannot be emphasized enough to end your day with a positive note. Negative self-talk, such as rumination, self-criticism, regrets, etc., can lead to a significant increase in stress levels, reduce confidence, and motivation. It can also result in depression and anxiety.

Best ways to wrap up your day

1. Plan ahead

Planning the next day with clear goals and realistic expectations reduces anxiety as well as increases productivity. It provides a structure to the next day, thus making it easier to fit in the tasks that are necessary. It enhances motivation as well as helps in managing stress.

2. Meditation

Meditation enhances our focus and relieves anxiety. It helps in lowering down cortisol, famously known as the stress hormone. Meditation helps in calming the mind, thus making the transition to deep sleep easier.

3. Write your stress away

Writing the negative experiences and thoughts in a journal helps clear the mind. Maintaining a journal is an incredibly powerful but underutilized tool to reduce stress levels. It not only helps in making sense of the confusing and emotionally charged experiences but also provides an objective perspective on our problems.

4. Spend time with your loved ones

Enjoy some quality time with the people you love. Wrap up your day with the sense of belonging and with laughter. You may enhance the experience by going through some old photos of happy times or maybe watch a comedy with family.

5. Express gratitude

Being thankful for the things life has provided to you and expressing it in clear thoughts and words is extremely soothing.

6. Deep breathing exercises

Diaphragmatic breathing, pursed lip breathing reduces stress and anxiety. It helps in enhancing our cognition and improves the quality of sleep. Additionally, it improves our cardiovascular health and digestive system.

Things that we overlook around our bedtime that actually affect our sleep time

Sleep schedule

Given the busy life and stress levels in today's world, we often overlook the importance of maintaining a strict sleeping and waking up schedule. Maintaining a schedule helps in maintaining a regular circadian rhythm and thus improves our sleep quality.

Creating routines to relax

Activities to relax the body as well as the mind are often missing from our daily schedule. Involving a few pre-bedtime activities such as writing in a journal, taking a shower, listening to music, etc., can enhance sleep quality significantly.

Place to sleep

The bedroom should be at a comfortable temperature, calm, and dark. One should avoid installing a TV in the bedroom.

Food and exercise

Taking a light meal for dinner and mild exercise an hour before bedtime promotes good sleep. It must also be noted that one should only utilize the bed for sleep or sexual activities. Utilizing the bed for other activities like working, reading, etc., can lead to negative conditioning resulting in sleep disturbances.

Unplug from digital media

Digital media such as mobile usage, etc., can lead to poor quality of sleep due to its effect on melatonin.

Positive self-talk

Positive self-talk, along with other activities such as appreciating your own efforts, expressing gratitude, reliving positive memories, forgiving yourself for mistakes, are often overlooked before bedtime. These activities help in reshaping our mind and have a significant impact on our mental health.

How much to eat before bedtime so that sleep is sound

Experts advise taking a light meal before bed. As a rule of thumb, avoid eating spicy and calorie-dense food before bedtime. One should also avoid taking caffeinated beverages and alcohol during evening hours as they negatively impact the quality of sleep. Foods rich in tryptophan and promote melatonin, such as almonds, walnuts, dairy products, especially warm milk, are good options for evening snacking. It is also recommended to eat about 2-3 hours before going to bed.