Burn 300 calories in 25 minutes? Fitness coach shares full-body workout to lose weight, reduce fat and get you toned
Want to burn calories, build strength and stay consistent? Fitness coach Mackenzie shares a 20-minute full-body workout featuring six simple exercises.
Want to get stronger, burn calories and build consistency with your workouts? A quick full-body routine can help you stay active even on busy days. Fitness and weight loss coach Mackenzie recommends a ‘20-minute full-body’ workout featuring a combination of squats, curls, presses, glute work and weighted core exercises.
Mackenzie shared the routine in her August 15 Instagram post, writing: “By October you could be 15lbs lighter, stronger and more confident…. or you could be stuck starting over (again).” She added: “Burn 300 calories in 25 mins. 20-minute full-body burner. The choice is yours, but my plan makes it so easy.” (Also read: Skipping meals, chasing calories? Fitness coach reveals 6 everyday nutrition mistakes women in their 20s and 30s make )
According to Mackenzie, her approach focuses on three key elements: “The right workouts that’ll burn fat and get you toned (30 minutes, 5 times a week), a simple calorie deficit supported by weekly meal plans, and a system that keeps you motivated and consistent so you never want to quit!”
Try this 20-minute full-body workout
The routine combines lower-body movements, upper-body exercises and core work, with each exercise performed for 12 reps.
1. Squat with dumbbell raise
Start with a squat while holding a dumbbell. As you stand up, raise the dumbbell to engage the upper body along with the legs.
2. Hammer curl to press-up
Hold dumbbells with your palms facing inward. Perform a hammer curl, then press the weights overhead before returning to the starting position.
3. Side-to-side squat with bicep curl
Step from side to side into a squat while incorporating a bicep curl with dumbbells. The movement combines lower-body work with arm training.
4. Glute bridge hold drops
Get into a glute bridge position and keep your hips elevated before performing controlled drops. The exercise targets the glutes and posterior chain.
5. Right-leg extension with weighted crunch
Lie on your back and perform a controlled leg extension with the right leg while incorporating a weighted crunch.
6. Left-leg extension with weighted crunch
Repeat the same movement on the left side, combining leg and abdominal work.
Consistency matters
Mackenzie's workout combines compound movements and isolated exercises, making it a compact full-body routine. However, the number of calories burned can vary depending on factors such as body weight, workout intensity, rest periods and fitness level.
Her larger message is centred on consistency. As she wrote in her post: “Waiting only makes it harder. It’s time to take action now and go into this next season completely transformed!”
If you're new to strength training, start with a manageable weight, prioritise proper form and increase resistance gradually as you become more comfortable with the movements.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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