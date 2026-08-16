Burn 300 calories in 25 minutes? Fitness coach shares full-body workout to lose weight, reduce fat and get you toned

Want to get stronger, burn calories and build consistency with your workouts? A quick full-body routine can help you stay active even on busy days. Fitness and weight loss coach Mackenzie recommends a ‘20-minute full-body’ workout featuring a combination of squats, curls, presses, glute work and weighted core exercises.

Mackenzie shared the routine in her August 15 Instagram post, writing: “By October you could be 15lbs lighter, stronger and more confident…. or you could be stuck starting over (again).” She added: “Burn 300 calories in 25 mins. 20-minute full-body burner. The choice is yours, but my plan makes it so easy.” (Also read: Skipping meals, chasing calories? Fitness coach reveals 6 everyday nutrition mistakes women in their 20s and 30s make )

According to Mackenzie, her approach focuses on three key elements: “The right workouts that’ll burn fat and get you toned (30 minutes, 5 times a week), a simple calorie deficit supported by weekly meal plans, and a system that keeps you motivated and consistent so you never want to quit!”

Try this 20-minute full-body workout The routine combines lower-body movements, upper-body exercises and core work, with each exercise performed for 12 reps.

1. Squat with dumbbell raise Start with a squat while holding a dumbbell. As you stand up, raise the dumbbell to engage the upper body along with the legs.

2. Hammer curl to press-up Hold dumbbells with your palms facing inward. Perform a hammer curl, then press the weights overhead before returning to the starting position.