In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) has helped millions of couples to conceive and fulfill the dream of parenthood however, it is important to take note of certain important factors before undergoing IVF treatment. Infertility management has become possible due to ARTs such as In Vitro Fertilization and currently, IVF has brought about a significant revolution in infertility treatment and opened up possibilities for couples to conceive and have babies. IVF: Infertility treatment facts you should know even before trying to get pregnant (Photo by rawpixel)

With an informed decision like IVF, a fertility consultant can give you a lot of information before initiating the treatment. If you are one of them who is planning to undergo IVF treatment then ensure you read this article.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Supriya Puranik, Director at 9M Fertility and Senior Gynaecologist at Ankura Hospital in Pune, highlighted certain FAQS related to IVF treatment -

1. Understanding IVF

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a multifaceted process involving hormone treatments, egg retrieval, fertilization in a lab, and embryo transfer to the uterus.

2. IVF is not painful but demanding

While not typically painful, the procedure can be physically and emotionally taxing. Patients may experience discomfort from injections and egg retrieval, but severe pain is uncommon.

3. IVF is a boon for infertile couples

IVF offers hope to couples facing infertility, genetic disorders, or certain physical conditions. It’s a pathway to parenthood when other methods have failed.

4. Mental and physical health impact

The journey can be stressful, leading to anxiety and depression due to the high stakes and uncertainty. Support from counselors, support groups, or mental health professionals is crucial. Hormone treatments can cause side effects like bloating, headaches, and mood swings. The physical demands of the procedure can also be exhausting.

5. Know about readiness and preparation for IVF

Emotional readiness: Be prepared for the emotional ups and downs. Consider therapy or support groups to manage stress and expectations.

Be prepared for the emotional ups and downs. Consider therapy or support groups to manage stress and expectations. Physical health: Maintain a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise. Follow your doctor’s advice on preparing your body for the procedure.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise. Follow your doctor’s advice on preparing your body for the procedure. Financial planning: IVF can be expensive, and multiple cycles may be needed. Ensure you understand the costs and explore insurance coverage or financing options.

IVF can be expensive, and multiple cycles may be needed. Ensure you understand the costs and explore insurance coverage or financing options. Time commitment: IVF requires frequent doctor visits, blood tests, and monitoring. Ensure you have the time and flexibility to commit to the process.

IVF requires frequent doctor visits, blood tests, and monitoring. Ensure you have the time and flexibility to commit to the process. Success rates and expectations: Multiple cycles may be required. IVF success rates vary. It’s not guaranteed to work on the first try, and multiple cycles may be necessary.

Multiple cycles may be required. IVF success rates vary. It’s not guaranteed to work on the first try, and multiple cycles may be necessary. Technological advances: Advances in technology and expertise have improved success rates, but outcomes still depend on individual factors like age and health. Sometimes, if it's too late, we have to take the help of oocyte donors to fulfill the dream of parenthood.

Dr Supriya Puranik asserted, “Takeaway: IVF can address various infertility issues, including blocked fallopian tubes, severe male infertility, and unexplained infertility. Genetic Screening Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) can be used during IVF to screen for genetic disorders, increasing the chances of a healthy pregnancy.”

IVF can be an option for individuals with conditions like endometriosis or uterine abnormalities, offering a chance at parenthood where natural conception is challenging. By understanding these aspects, couples can approach IVF with realistic expectations, emotional support and proper preparation, increasing their chances of success and well-being throughout the process.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.