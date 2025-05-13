Menu Explore
Chino Hills State Park fire: Blaze reported on Sapphire Road in California| Photos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 13, 2025 04:45 AM IST

A vegetation fire broke out on Sapphire Road in Chino Hills State Park, California.

A vegetation fire broke out on Sapphire Road in Chino Hills State Park, California, on Monday afternoon. According to Cal Fire's San Bernardino Unit, the blaze was first reported at 2:49 p.m. Firefighters from Cal Fire San Bernardino and the Chino Valley Fire District are responding to the scene, ABC 7 reported. The entrance to the state park has been closed as a precaution. 

A vegetation fire broke out on Sapphire Road in Chino Hills State Park, California.(X/ Chino Valley Fire)
A vegetation fire broke out on Sapphire Road in Chino Hills State Park, California.(X/ Chino Valley Fire)

An alert issued by authorities said, “Chino Valley Fire District  is on scene of a one to two-acre vegetation fire with a slow rate of spread in Chino Hills State Park. Multiple units are on scene and actively working to contain the fire. Please avoid the area and the entrance to the State Park off Elinvar Drive/Sapphire Road. No entrance to the State Park is allowed at this time. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Chino Valley Fire said multiple ground units and four aircraft were actively working to contain the fire.

“Chino Valley Fire is on scene of a one to two acre vegetation fire with a slow rate of spread in Chino Hills State Park," the department said in a post on X. “Multiple units are on scene, including four aircraft. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Cal Fire San Bernardino added that the fire has the potential to grow to 25 acres.

“Sapphire Air Attack requesting an additional three air tankers for a total of four. Potential for 25 acres,” the agency wrote on X.

Photos

 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
