Chino Hills State Park fire: Blaze reported on Sapphire Road in California| Photos

A vegetation fire broke out on Sapphire Road in Chino Hills State Park, California, on Monday afternoon. According to Cal Fire's San Bernardino Unit, the blaze was first reported at 2:49 p.m. Firefighters from Cal Fire San Bernardino and the Chino Valley Fire District are responding to the scene, ABC 7 reported. The entrance to the state park has been closed as a precaution. A vegetation fire broke out on Sapphire Road in Chino Hills State Park, California.(X/ Chino Valley Fire)

An alert issued by authorities said, “Chino Valley Fire District is on scene of a one to two-acre vegetation fire with a slow rate of spread in Chino Hills State Park. Multiple units are on scene and actively working to contain the fire. Please avoid the area and the entrance to the State Park off Elinvar Drive/Sapphire Road. No entrance to the State Park is allowed at this time. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Chino Valley Fire said multiple ground units and four aircraft were actively working to contain the fire.

Cal Fire San Bernardino added that the fire has the potential to grow to 25 acres.

“Sapphire Air Attack requesting an additional three air tankers for a total of four. Potential for 25 acres,” the agency wrote on X.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information