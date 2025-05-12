Elon Musk shares update on DonaldTrump's gold card visa: ‘Quietly being tested’

The Gold Card visa programme, which was introduced by United States President Donald Trump in February this year, is being “quietly” tested to determine whether the system works properly or not, said billionaire and Trump’s close aide Elon Musk. President Donald Trump holds up the gold card on April 3, 2025. The card offers citizenship to immigrants in exchange for a whopping premium of $5 million.(AP)

Sharing the update, Elon Musk also said that the programme will be rolled out by President Donald Trump after being fully tested.

In a reply to a post on X, Elon Musk wrote, “We’re doing a quiet trial to make sure the system works properly. Once it is fully tested, it will be rolled out to the public with an announcement by the President.”

The post to which Elon Musk replied is not visible in India.

What is the Gold Card visa program?

The Gold Card visa programme has been introduced as a premium version of the highly sought-after Green Card. It offers citizenship to immigrants in exchange for a whopping premium of $5 million.

“We're gonna be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card. We're gonna be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that's gonna give you green card privileges plus,” Trump had said while introducing the card in February.

In February, US’ Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick had said that the ‘Trump Gold Card’ would be rolled out within two weeks and would replace the EB-5 visas. However, months later, Musk says that the card is still being tested.

EB-5 visa was created by Congress in 1990 to generate foreign investment and are available to people who spend about $1 million on a company that employs at least 10 people.

What does the Gold Card visa mean for Indians?

Donald Trump’s Gold Card visa could be a game-changer for India’s richest. It offers a much faster and simpler route to US residents as compared to the EB-5 investor visa or the H-1B to green card process.

Under the Gold Card visa, Trump made no mention of the requirements for job creation.

However, the premium card doesn’t come as a relief to any ordinary middle class person seeking US citizenship.