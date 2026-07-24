Govt fact-checks Pradhan's altered clip: 'Circulated by Pak propaganda accounts'

He is falsely portrayed as saying, “I want to clear their misunderstanding. These cockroaches are not the reason why big politicians resign. Instead, they crush these cockroaches under their shoes and throw them in the dirty gutters of the streets, which is their true status.”

In the fabricated clip, Pradhan appears to respond to the demands of CJP, which calls for his resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Taking to X, it said, “Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, featuring fabricated and baseless claims.”

The Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s Fact Check unit clarified that the video had been digitally altered using AI and was being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts. The fact-checking unit also stated that the Union minister never made the remarks attributed to him.

The government on Friday debunked a video of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan that purportedly shows him responding to the Cockroach Janta Party, saying that he will not resign. The unit called the video “fabricated.”

“If they think that they can scare us with their hooliganism, they will soon suffer the consequences of this stupidity.”

What is the original video? The original video was posted by Pradhan on June 18 – in which he is seen talking about ‘'Sital Sasthi.’

“Sital Sasthi' is a unique pride and emotional introduction of our Odia culture,” his original video was captioned.

PIB Fact Check urged people to beware of fake news and verify through official government sources.

CJP protest and Pradhan’s resignation demand The education minister’s resignation has been at the forefront of the protests that have rocked the country. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which started as a satirical movement over comments made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, has remained firm on its core demand: education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Friday marked the 35th day of the protests. CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka held a two-hour-long meeting with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club of India. The party said the Centre had sought time until Saturday afternoon to deliberate on its key demand for Pradhan's resignation.

Ranka also claimed that the government was positive about the party's other two demands, which included compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak and assurance that no FIRs would be filed against protesting students.

“The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon,” Ranka said after the meeting.

As protests continue, the government has vowed strict action against those responsible for the NEET paper leak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a bill providing for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved.

In a video message on Thursday night, PM Modi said the government recognised the gravity of the crisis. "Friends, I know that the paper leak is not a minor issue. It has caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents."

“Therefore, over the last two-and-a-half months, many concrete steps have been taken. The culprits have been arrested and they are in jail.”