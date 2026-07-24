After DU and JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia's appeal to students amid CJP protest

JMI, while welcoming students to the new academic session, urged them to focus on studies, underscoring that “nothing is worth placing at risk a future nurtured through such hard work, dedication and sacrifice.”

While DU and JNU directly warned students and faculty of legal consequences and asked them to stay away from the ongoing Jantar Mantar protest, JMI issued an indirect appeal urging students to refrain from activities that could jeopardise their academic future.

Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday joined the likes of Delhi University colleges and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in asking students to stay away from the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led students' protest over alleged paper leaks and education reforms.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance that students' interests would be protected and strict action would be taken against those "who have played with the future of the students," the university appealed to students and stakeholders to refrain from any activity that is “unlawful.”

The advisories come amid continuing protests near Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which have led to heightened security measures and transport restrictions in central Delhi.

The DU and JNU notices Earlier on Friday, JNU advised students, faculty, and staff to refrain from participating in or attending gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, citing the Supreme Court's directions on public demonstrations.

In an advisory posted on X, JNU urged members of its "epistemic community" to prioritise their personal safety and warned that irresponsible social media activity could invite legal consequences and disciplinary action.

The developments also follow a series of messages issued by Delhi University colleges on the issue.

Aditi Mahavidyalaya had appealed to students to stay away from violence and urged them to express views only through peaceful, democratic and legal means, while Shyam Lal College posted a message expressing support for union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Earlier, Rajdhani College had removed a similar post from its official social media handle and issued a public apology after it drew criticism from students and teachers. However, similar messages were later shared by other college authorities, including the principal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

DU teachers slam notices Posts by Delhi University colleges have drawn criticism from teachers' bodies, which questioned educational institutions for taking public positions on a politically contentious issue.

They argued that universities should instead focus on addressing students' concerns about the examination system, paper-leak allegations, and ongoing academic reforms, rather than issuing statements perceived as supporting one side of the controversy.

Opposition, JNUSU react Meanwhile, opposition leaders have criticised the universities for issuing such advisories, with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slamming Delhi University.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi wrote, "How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights?"

"Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes," the post added.

Quoting the advisories from DU and JNU, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote on X, "Students are on ground zero, because Modi Govt is now using these much-respected universities as propaganda outlets to bully them."

"Instead of making Dharmendra Pradhan resign and then start a meaningful discussion on the Education System, Modi-Shah have resorted to denigrating our centres of learning," the post read, adding, "Now you know why our youth are on the streets.”

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) also condemned the university administration's advisory, alleging that the administration was threatening students with legal and disciplinary action merely for exercising their constitutional right to protest.

The students' body also alleged that Delhi Police had barricaded all gates of the university, detained several students on their way to Jantar Mantar and harassed a JNU student. It claimed the measures amounted to intimidation and called upon students to join the ongoing protest.

"The right to peacefully protest is a fundamental right guaranteed to every citizen of this country," the JNUSU said, rejecting the advisory and asserting that the youth movement was driven by issues including unemployment, reduced spending on education and repeated examination paper leaks.