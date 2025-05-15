Menu Explore
Did Emilie Kiser's son, Trigg, drown in a Chandler, Arizona pool? Here's the truth

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 15, 2025 02:56 AM IST

There is no confirmation if Emilie Kiser's son, Trigg, drowned in Chandler

Days after it was reported that a three-year-old drowned in a backyard swimming pool in Chandler, Arizona, locals and social media users revealed he was TikToker Emilie Kiser's son, Trigg. Neither the family nor the authorities have issued an update yet. 

Emilie Kiser's son has not been identified as the boy who drowned in Chandler(Instagram/Emilie Kiser)
Emilie Kiser's son has not been identified as the boy who drowned in Chandler(Instagram/Emilie Kiser)

The three-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found unconscious in the pool at a Chandler residence on Monday, FOX 10 Phoenix reported. The city's police department had responded to an emergency call to the residence near Gilbert and Riggs roads, where they discovered the boy and initiated CPR immediately.

The Chandler Fire Department arrived later to take over the resuscitation efforts upon their arrival. The child was transported to Chandler Regional Hospital. AZFamily reported that the boy was later airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital. 

“Chandler PD arrived on the scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy who was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR, and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival,” Chandler Fire said in a statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Several social media users, meanwhile, noted that he was famous TikToker Emilie Kiser's son, Trigg. Some TikTok users commented under her posts and others took to X to make the same claim. While americanfuneral.site reported that Trigg has passed away, nothing is confirmed yet. 

“I can’t stop thinking about Emilie Kiser & her family, I can’t even begin to comprehend what she’s going through. As a mum I am crying even just thinking about her situation 😭💔 I hope he pulls through 🙏🏼,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. 

We have reached out to Kiser's team for a comment.

Who is Emilie Kiser?

Emilie Kiser is a 23-year-old TikTok influencer and social media personality from the United States, known for her relatable lifestyle, cleaning, and "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos. Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, she moved to Utah for college but recently returned to Arizona with her husband, Brady, as shared in a May 5, 2025, TikTok post. 

With over 3.1 million followers and 464.4 million likes on TikTok (@emiliekiser), Emilie gained popularity through her engaging content about motherhood, fashion, and daily vlogs, often featuring her family, including her son, Trigg, and newborn daughter, Eloise. 

