Valeria Marquez case: Unknown woman spotted on livestream after Mexican influencer shot

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 15, 2025 12:04 AM IST

Valeria Marquez, a young Mexican social media influencer, was shot to death during a TikTok livestream on Tuesday

Valeria Marquez, a young Mexican social media influencer, was shot to death during a TikTok livestream on Tuesday. The 23-year-old was in a Zapopan beauty salon where she worked when an unidentified suspect shot her multiple times. The incident was caught on video.

Mexican influencer Valeria Marquez was shot on livestream(X)
Mexican influencer Valeria Marquez was shot on livestream(X)

While nothing has been revealed about the suspect, an unknown woman's fan could be seen on the live stream. She ended the stream. Authorities have not released the woman's name yet. The shooting is being investigated as femicide, which is the killing of women or girls for reasons of gender.

Posting a screenshot with the woman's face seen, one social media user wrote: “Who is this woman who appears at the end of the video in which influencer Valeria Márquez is murdered?”

It's really suspicious that instead of asking for help or trying to help Valeria herself, she just grabs the phone to cut the transmission, just like it's nothing.

The prosecutor's office said: “According to the initial investigation, she was in her establishment when a man entered and apparently shot her several times with a firearm, killing her.” Local media reports suggest that a gunman entered her salon and shot her before fleeing on a motorbike.

Just before the shooting, Valeria Marquez could be heard saying, "they're coming," before a voice in the background asked "Hey, Vale?" The influencer was then shot multiple times near her rib cage. She collapsed immediately.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where Valeria was pronounced dead.

Who was Valeria Marquez?

Valeria Marquez was a 23-year-old Mexican beauty influencer and aesthetician from Guadalajara, Jalisco, known for her presence on TikTok and Instagram, where she amassed over 90,000 followers.

Born in 2002, she gained recognition after winning the Miss Rostro beauty pageant in 2021. Marquez ran a beauty salon in the Santa María shopping plaza in Zapopan, Jalisco, where she tragically lost her life, during a targeted shooting while livestreaming.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
