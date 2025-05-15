Valeria Marquez case: Unknown woman spotted on livestream after Mexican influencer shot

Valeria Marquez, a young Mexican social media influencer, was shot to death during a TikTok livestream on Tuesday. The 23-year-old was in a Zapopan beauty salon where she worked when an unidentified suspect shot her multiple times. The incident was caught on video. Mexican influencer Valeria Marquez was shot on livestream(X)

While nothing has been revealed about the suspect, an unknown woman's fan could be seen on the live stream. She ended the stream. Authorities have not released the woman's name yet. The shooting is being investigated as femicide, which is the killing of women or girls for reasons of gender.

Read More: Tulsi Gabbard's tweet schooling Trump over ‘America First’ goes viral; ‘Being Saudi Arabia’s…’

Posting a screenshot with the woman's face seen, one social media user wrote: “Who is this woman who appears at the end of the video in which influencer Valeria Márquez is murdered?”

It's really suspicious that instead of asking for help or trying to help Valeria herself, she just grabs the phone to cut the transmission, just like it's nothing.

The prosecutor's office said: “According to the initial investigation, she was in her establishment when a man entered and apparently shot her several times with a firearm, killing her.” Local media reports suggest that a gunman entered her salon and shot her before fleeing on a motorbike.

Read More: What is American Bitcoin, the latest addition to Trump's expanding crypto empire?

Just before the shooting, Valeria Marquez could be heard saying, "they're coming," before a voice in the background asked "Hey, Vale?" The influencer was then shot multiple times near her rib cage. She collapsed immediately.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where Valeria was pronounced dead.

Who was Valeria Marquez?

Valeria Marquez was a 23-year-old Mexican beauty influencer and aesthetician from Guadalajara, Jalisco, known for her presence on TikTok and Instagram, where she amassed over 90,000 followers.

Born in 2002, she gained recognition after winning the Miss Rostro beauty pageant in 2021. Marquez ran a beauty salon in the Santa María shopping plaza in Zapopan, Jalisco, where she tragically lost her life, during a targeted shooting while livestreaming.